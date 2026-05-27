Uganda: Musasizi Elevated to Finance Minister in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Seven leaders from Uganda's Kigezi sub-region have secured positions in President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's newly announced cabinet, underscoring the region's growing political weight in national decision-making.

The appointments, made under the provisions of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, include a mix of promotions and reshuffles involving prominent politicians from western Uganda, with one of the most significant changes being the elevation of Henry Musasizi to full Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Henry Musasizi has been promoted from State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties to the full Cabinet position, replacing Matia Kasaija at the helm of the finance docket.

Musasizi, who represents Rubanda East in Parliament, has served in the Ministry of Finance since 2021, where he was responsible for supervising budget implementation, debt management, and overseeing fiscal transfers to local governments.

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His elevation places him at the centre of Uganda's economic management at a time when government priorities include boosting domestic revenue, financing infrastructure development, and implementing the Parish Development Model.

During his tenure as State Minister, Musasizi also handled supplementary budget requests and local government financing, roles that frequently required coordination with Parliament and district authorities.

He additionally represented Uganda in regional finance engagements and East African Community economic meetings.

Yoweri Museveni oversees the reshuffle that has reshaped the Cabinet as the country enters a new administrative phase.

Observers say Musasizi's experience within the ministry could offer continuity in ongoing fiscal reforms, though they caution that he steps into the role at a demanding economic moment.

Key challenges ahead include expanding the tax base without constraining private sector growth, managing public debt which stood at 48.4% of GDP by June 2026, and ensuring timely funding for government programmes.

His first major task is expected to be steering the formulation of the 2026/27 national budget, a process that will test his ability to balance fiscal discipline with development priorities.