Gambia: The Deepening Diomaye-Sonko Confrontation and the Gathering Storm Over Senegal

The political rupture between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has now grown far beyond an ordinary disagreement between two political allies. It is rapidly evolving into a fierce ideological battle over the very soul, direction, and future of Senegal. What many initially dismissed as a temporary misunderstanding is increasingly exposing itself as a historic collision between two sharply different visions of governance: one revolutionary, confrontational, and determined to uproot the old order; the other cautious and steadily drifting back toward the political establishment PASTEF once vowed to destroy.

Recent developments in Dakar have only intensified the atmosphere of uncertainty and tension across Senegal and the wider Senegambia region. Reports emerging after Sonko's thunderous address before the National Assembly on Friday suggest that the immediate spark behind his dismissal centered around one of PASTEF's most emotionally charged campaign promises. That they must abolish, audit, or strictly monitor the infamous presidential "Black Safe," a shadowy political fund that has operated since independence beyond meaningful public scrutiny or institutional accountability.

For many Senegalese citizens, the "Black Safe" has long symbolized the dark underbelly of post-independence governance, a secret reservoir of unchecked presidential power, elite privilege, political patronage, and alleged corruption. During their years in opposition, Sonko and the PASTEF leadership relentlessly denounced the fund as a cancer within the state structure and promised that once elected, they would either dismantle it entirely or subject it to strict oversight mechanisms. That promise became one of the moral cornerstones of PASTEF's anti-corruption crusade.

Yet nearly two years after taking power, frustration within the electorate has steadily mounted over the apparent survival of the same opaque system. Many supporters began openly questioning why the "Black Safe" remained untouched despite the revolutionary slogans that electrified Senegalese youth during the struggle against the former regime. Increasingly, Sonko himself came under pressure from militant supporters, national assembly members and opposition critics, who warned that the movement was slowly abandoning the very principles that fueled its rise to power.

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According to reports now circulating within Senegalese political circles, Sonko confronted President Diomaye Faye directly over the issue during a tense meeting at the presidential palace shortly after his parliamentary speech on Friday. Sonko reportedly argued that preserving the fund in its traditional form amounted not merely to political hypocrisy, but to a betrayal of the revolutionary contract between PASTEF and the Senegalese people. The exchange allegedly degenerated into a heated confrontation that ended with Sonko's immediate dismissal from government.

Whether every detail of these reports is fully accurate or not has become almost secondary. In politics, perception often matters more than official explanation. Across large sections of PASTEF's support base, Sonko is now increasingly viewed as the uncompromising guardian of the movement's original revolutionary ideals, while President Diomaye is being perceived as gradually reconciling himself with the very establishment system PASTEF promised to dismantle.

Events following the dismissal have only deepened those suspicions.

The massive and emotional reception Sonko received upon returning to his residence in Dakar demonstrated that his grassroots popularity remains not only intact, but perhaps even strengthened by the confrontation. More significantly, the swift maneuver by senior PASTEF figures to engineer his return to the National Assembly signals that the struggle is now entering a far more dangerous and sophisticated political phase. The reported resignation of National Assembly President El Malick Ndiaye to clear the path for Sonko's election as Speaker is politically explosive. If realized, Sonko would re-emerge not as a weakened former prime minister, but as one of the most powerful institutional figures in Senegal and a formidable rival power center within the state itself.

Such a scenario could dramatically reshape Senegal's political chessboard ahead of the 2029 presidential election.

Equally alarming is President Diomaye Faye's apparent outreach to several controversial figures associated with the former administration of Macky Sall. Reports that former Interior Minister Antoine Félix Abdoulaye Diome and General Moussa Fall recently held consultations at the presidential palace have triggered deep unease among PASTEF militants. Both men were strongly associated with the brutal crackdown against Sonko and PASTEF between 2021 and 2024, a turbulent period marked by deadly protests, mass arrests, imprisonment of activists, and severe political repression.

To many young Senegalese activists, these meetings are politically toxic symbols. They reinforce the growing suspicion that the presidency may be quietly rehabilitating pillars of the old neo-colonial political order while gradually distancing itself from the revolutionary spirit that carried PASTEF to power.

The implications of this perception are potentially explosive.

Senegal has long stood as one of West Africa's most respected democratic anchors. Yet even the strongest democracies depend not only on constitutions and institutions, but on legitimacy, public confidence, and political trust. A prolonged confrontation between President Diomaye Faye and Sonko's highly energized grassroots base risks igniting dangerous polarization capable of destabilizing the country politically, socially, and institutionally.

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For The Gambia, the stakes are especially grave. Any major instability in Senegal would inevitably send tremors across Gambian society, affecting border security, commerce, tourism, internal politics, and national stability itself. In a politically sensitive regional climate, sustained unrest in Senegal could easily trigger broader uncertainty throughout West Africa.

Tuesday, 26 May 2026, may therefore prove to be a defining moment in modern Senegalese political history. If Sonko formally returns to the National Assembly and potentially assumes its leadership, Senegal could effectively enter a tense period of institutional dual power within the state. Managing such a volatile situation will require extraordinary restraint, maturity, and statesmanship from all sides.

The tragedy of this unfolding crisis is that millions of Africans once viewed the Diomaye-Sonko alliance as the embodiment of a new political awakening capable of redefining sovereignty, accountability, and democratic renewal across the continent. Whether that historic dream survives or collapses under the weight of mistrust, ego, and internal rivalry may now determine not only Senegal's future, but also the political direction of an entire region watching anxiously from beyond its borders.

Incompatibility or temporary suspension: an institutional reading of the Sonko case