Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike Declares Bid for House of Reps Seat

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has officially declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The actor announced that he will run for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari federal constituency under the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on his decision to enter the race, Emeka Ike said he wants to contribute to building a "proper systematic structure" that can drive national development and improve governance.

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"I am running for the federal house of representatives under the Bwari federal constituency in Abuja," he said.

"We want to make a statement. I want to step into the real thing right now if I have made you, Nigerians, happy. Let us see how we bring dividends close to you.

"Let us block the boys who think they have the power. If we stand they will run."

In a video circulating online, the actor was seen receiving his nomination form from a party official, signalling the formal commencement of his political campaign.

A member of Ike's campaign team also disclosed that the actor had already emerged winner of the NDC primaries and is now preparing for the 2027 elections.

This is not Ike's first attempt at elective office. In 2018, the Nollywood star contested for a seat in the House of Representatives under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), representing Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

His latest political move adds to the growing list of Nigerian entertainers seeking public office ahead of the next election cycle.

Beyond politics, Ike remains one of Nollywood's most recognisable actors. He rose to prominence after starring in the 1994 film Deadly Affair and went on to feature alongside several leading stars including Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Chioma Chukwuka, Kate Henshaw, Desmond Elliot, Jim Iyke, and Ramsey Nouah.

After years away from the screen, the actor returned to Nollywood in 2023 with a role in Malaika by Toyin Abraham.

Vanguard News