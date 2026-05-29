Kenya: Gachagua Blasts Govt After Court Stops Ebola Quarantine Proposal

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi has accused the government of mismanagement, corruption, conflict of interest and state capture, claiming Kenyans would resist attempts to expose the country to health risks.

Gachagua, who welcomed the High Court decision suspending the establishment of any Ebola-related quarantine, isolation or treatment facilities in Kenya linked to foreign arrangements, described the ruling as a safeguard against what he termed a dangerous government scheme.

"While other nations are protecting their people against health pandemics, Kenya's William Ruto is exposing the Kenyan people to death," he said.

In a statement issued, Gachagua praised the Judiciary for what he called standing firm against "the excesses of a rogue regime."

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"The judiciary must at all times remain steady as the last line of defence in saving the Kenyan public from the excesses of a rogue regime that has gone berserk with sheer impunity," Gachagua said.

He hailed the High Court ruling that temporarily halted plans for any Ebola centre linked to arrangements with the United States or other foreign entities, arguing that such a move would have placed millions of Kenyans at risk.

"I salute and welcome the High Court of Kenya ruling on putting brakes on the evil scheme to establish an Ebola centre in our country, putting millions of lives at risk," he stated.

Gachagua also commended healthcare professionals and members of the public who have voiced opposition to the reported plans, accusing President William Ruto's administration of endangering public health.

"I commend the people of Kenya, especially our health professionals, for boldly speaking out against this reckless and ill-thought-out misadventure," he said.

His remarks came hours after the High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the government from establishing, facilitating or permitting the operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya under arrangements involving the United States or any foreign government pending the hearing of a petition.

Justice P.M. Nyaundi issued the orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the planned facilities and the possible transfer or admission of Ebola-exposed persons into Kenya.

The court ruled that public interest favoured granting interim relief, noting the petitioner's claim of an imminent threat to life should the orders not be issued.

"The application is certified as urgent," Justice Nyaundi ruled in orders dated May 28.

The court restrained the State Law Office and other respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya arising from arrangements with the United States or any foreign government or agency pending the hearing of the application.

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In a further order, the judge barred the respondents, their officers, agents or persons acting under their authority from admitting, transferring, receiving or facilitating the entry into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the disputed arrangements.

The petition was filed by Katiba Institute, which argues that the proposed move raises concerns over public safety and constitutional safeguards.

According to court documents, the application is supported by an affidavit sworn by Nora Mbagathi, who contends that urgent intervention was necessary to prevent potential harm before the matter is fully heard.

The court directed the petitioner to physically serve the notice of motion and petition on the respondents within 24 hours.

Respondents were ordered to file their responses within 48 hours of being served, while the petitioner was granted leave to file a further affidavit within one day after receiving the responses.

The matter will be mentioned on June 2, 2026, for further directions.

The conservatory orders remain in force pending the inter-partes hearing of the application.