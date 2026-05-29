Africa: All of Africa Today - May 29, 2026

Ethiopia Heads to Polls Amid Regional Instability

Ethiopia is scheduled to hold elections on June 1, 2026. The country faces internal security challenges and heightened competition for power in the Horn of Africa. Regional powers like Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel are pushing for influence in this strategically vital region, already destabilised by Sudan's conflict and disputes over the Red Sea. Analysts have said that tensions over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the Nile River continue to shape regional politics. Kebour Ghenna, executive director of Initiative Africa and a former opposition candidate, says opposition parties are fragmented and weak as this election approaches. More than 50 million Ethiopians have registered to vote, according to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE). Over 10,400 candidates from various political parties and independent candidates are competing at both the federal and regional levels.

WHO Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Ebola Crisis Deepens in DR Congo

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, travelled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the country battles a resurgence of Ebola in the conflict-hit eastern region. The trip is meant to show support for the African country amid the ongoing deadly Ebola outbreak. Since mid-May, the DR Congo has recorded 105 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. Neighbouring Uganda has reported seven cases and one death. Tedros appealed to armed groups to declare a ceasefire so that health workers can reach people and halt the spread of the disease. The current Ebola outbreak is caused by a strain of the virus known as Bundibugyo. There is currently no vaccine or treatment. He acknowledged the exhaustion, insecurity and mistrust faced by residents, while urging communities and young people to support prevention efforts. Tedros said WHO teams would remain on the ground for as long as necessary to help contain the outbreak and strengthen health systems.

Angola Confirms 13 Mpox Cases

Angola has recorded 13 confirmed cases of mpox in the northern provinces of Cabinda and Uige, according to Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta. Nine cases were reported in Cabinda and four in Uige. According to the minister, in the province of Cabinda, there have been cases diagnosed since last year, highlighting that this year the region has reported, so far, five positive cases of Mpox. Lutucuta appealed to the population to continue to observe the prevention measures that have been passed on by the health authorities to avoid the spread of the disease in the country. The minister said health authorities are supplying doses of monkeypox vaccine to Angolan provinces that share the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), as one of the preventive measures against monkeypox. She said that no Ebola cases have been detected in Angola despite the outbreak in the neighbouring DR Congo. Health officials continue border screening measures, including temperature checks, and have urged residents to avoid consuming wild game and travelling to affected areas.

Nigeria Warns of Deepfake Videos Ahead of Elections

Nigeria's Presidency has raised alarm over a surge in deepfake videos and manipulated online content allegedly aimed at weaponising religious tensions ahead of the election season. In a public service announcement, the Presidency said it had observed a pattern of coordinated digital misinformation targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through fabricated videos and false audio overlays circulated across social media platforms and messaging apps. The Presidency warned that the trend reflected a deliberate strategy by "desperate actors" to distort facts, manufacture outrage, and inflame religious tensions as political activity intensifies. The Presidency urged Nigerians to be cautious before sharing inflammatory content online, warning citizens always to question who stands to benefit from the spread of divisive narratives. It further called on citizens to verify information before sharing and to resist attempts to destabilise national unity through misinformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ghana Welcomes Pope's Apology for Catholic Church Role in Slavery

Ghana has welcomed Pope Leo XIV's apology for the Catholic Church's historic role in slavery, calling it an "act of moral courage" that supports global efforts toward "truth, human dignity and justice". The Pope issued the clearest apology yet for the Church's involvement in legitimising slavery and its delay in condemning it for centuries. The apology was published on Monday in the Pope's first major teaching document of his papacy, which also focused on the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). Ghana was a major hub for the transatlantic slave trade when millions of people were captured and loaded onto ships, never to return home. Ghana has long been leading efforts for compensation and apologies from Western nations for the slave trade.