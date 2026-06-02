Nigeria: We're Working to Rescue Kidnapped Retired Major Gen Abubakar - Defence HQ

ABUJA--Following the abduction of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar, and his wife in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday by suspected terrorists, defence headquarters has ordered the deployment of intelligence assets, saying troops were working round the clock to rescue the senior officer.

A senior officer, who spoke in confidence regarding the development, declined to give details of the ongoing operation but said "we are working round the clock to rescue him."

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State command, CP Ali Umar Fage, visited the scene and deployed additional assets and personnel to reinforce ongoing search and rescue efforts to ensure the rescue of the victims unhurt and apprehend the perpetrators.

A police statement confirming the incident said: "On May 30, 2026, at about 11.00 hrs, suspected armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons attacked a red Peugeot 406 saloon along Karaduwa-Matazu Road, Matazu LGA."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement signed by DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu noted: "The driver, one Abdullahi Sa'id sustained a gunshot injury to the right arm.

"Two occupants, one Abdullahi Batsari and one Amina Abdullahi were abducted before the arrival of security.

"Upon receipt of the report, DPO Matazu, accompanied by VCRU, responded swiftly, secured the scene, and evacuated the injured driver for medical treatment.

Further developments will be communicated in due course, please.

Reports had on Saturday disclosed that the abduction happened along the Katsina-Matazu road when the former senior military officer was travelling with his wife for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration from Abuja

Their vehicle was reportedly stopped by armed men in Matazu Local Government Area, after which they were taken away to an unknown location, while the driver conveying them escaped the incident with bullet injury

Major General Abubakar, retd, during his time as military spokesperson, played a key role in defence communication in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The latest attack highlights the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, despite continuous military efforts against armed criminal groups.