Nigeria: Bandit Leader Contacts Abducted General's Family, Seeks Release of Gang Members

A notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Muhammad, has established communication with relatives of the abducted retired senior military officer, Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari, Daily Trust learnt on Monday.

Sources told our correspondent that the bandit kingpin, who operates in parts of Katsina State, opened a line of communication with the family of the retired General on Monday morning.

The retired Major General and his wife were reportedly abducted on Saturday in Katsina State.

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Their vehicle was ambushed along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area by gunmen, who, according to witnesses, emerged from hiding, blocked the road and opened fire on the vehicle, forcing it to a halt before abducting the retired officer and his wife into a nearby forest.

The road, according to residents of the area, is unsafe due to repeated bandit attacks.

A senior local government official in Batsari, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, confirmed to our correspondent that he personally spoke with the abducted officer during the conversation facilitated by the bandit leader.

"I spoke with Major General Rabe through Kachallah Muhammad. He told us that he is hale and hearty and that his wife is also fine," the official said.

According to the source, the retired general assured his family and associates that they are being adequately taken care of by their captors, a development that has somewhat eased anxiety among relatives and residents of the area.

The official further disclosed that during the interaction, Kachallah Muhammad made his demands clear, insisting on the release of his relatives, allegedly being held by Nigerian security authorities.

"He said what he wants is the immediate release of his relatives in government custody," the official added.

The bandit leader, the source said, also expressed willingness to return to negotiations, indicating openness to dialogue aimed at restoring peace in Matazu and other areas under his influence.

"He said he is ready to go back to the negotiation table to achieve peace in Matazu and neighbouring communities," the official said.

Family, residents express concern

Relatives and residents of Batsari have expressed deep concern over the abduction of the retired senior military officer, describing the incident as a devastating blow to both his family and the community that has benefited from his years of service and philanthropy.

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A family member, Mariya Ibrahim, said the retired general, whom she described as the family's breadwinner, was travelling to Katsina for a wedding with his wife when they were abducted.

"He served this country with dedication and deserves protection even in retirement. We want him and his wife rescued unharmed," she said.

A resident, Ibrahim Mamman Batsari, said: "If a retired senior military officer can be kidnapped, then ordinary citizens are even more vulnerable. Government must rise to its responsibility."

Another relative, Aisha Abubakar Batsari, described the retired officer as the pillar of the extended family and appealed for his safe rescue.

Residents noted that the general had remained actively involved in community development projects in Batsari.

A community leader, Haruna Mai Maganin Kwari Batsari, said the retired officer was expected in the town on the day of the incident to discuss community matters.

Security expert, Abubakar Ibrahim, said the incident reflects a dangerous escalation of insecurity in Katsina State, warning that criminal groups appear to be growing bolder.

"The kidnapping of a retired Major General shows how emboldened bandits have become. It exposes the vulnerability of major highways and rural communities. If urgent and decisive action is not taken, the situation could further deteriorate."