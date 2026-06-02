Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Teachers Join Nationwide Protest Over Oyo Abduction Incident, Shut Down Schools

Teachers nationwide are holding a peaceful rally on Tuesday to protest the abduction of their colleagues and pupils from schools in Oyo State. The victims are still in captivity for over two weeks now.

Teachers across Akwa Ibom State will withdraw classroom services on Tuesday as they join a nationwide solidarity rally demanding the release of teachers and pupils abducted from schools in Oyo State.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Akwa Ibom State Wing, announced the decision in a letter dated 1 June and addressed to the state commissioner for education.

The union said all primary and post-primary schools in the state would remain closed on Tuesday to enable teachers participate in the peaceful rally.

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The protest is part of a nationwide directive issued by the national leadership of the NUT following the abduction of teachers and pupils from Baptist Nursery and Primary Schools in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May.

According to the union, some of the victims have reportedly been killed while others remain in captivity.

"The rally will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 2 June 2026 and will commence from the Teachers' House, 14 IBB Avenue, Uyo and terminate at the Governor's Office. Hence, all primary and post-primary schools in the state will remain closed," the Akwa Ibom NUT said in the letter signed by its Principal Assistant Secretary, Udeme Ebe, for the senior assistant secretary-general.

The union called on the Ministry of Education to support the action, describing it as a necessary response to the plight of the abducted teachers and learners.

National directive

In a circular dated 29 May and addressed to all state wings, the NUT national leadership expressed concern over what it described as the "horrifying, terrific, inhumane and nightmarish conditions" being endured by the abducted teachers and pupils.

The union noted that despite earlier appeals to the government and security agencies to secure their release, the victims remained in captivity more than two weeks after the incident.

The NUT also lamented the reported killing of some of its members and cited emotional appeals from a school principal and another teacher who are said to be among those held by the abductors.

"We also hear the cry of the School Principal and a teacher passionately appealing to the Federal Government, Oyo State Government, NUT, ANCOPSS and all well-meaning Nigerians to urgently intervene and secure their release through dialogue with their captors," the national body said.

The union said it was particularly disturbed that little information was available regarding the welfare of the abducted teachers and children.

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As part of its response, the national leadership directed all primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services from Monday, 1 June, until the victims regain their freedom.

It also ordered solidarity rallies in all states of the federation on Tuesday.

According to the directive, the protests are expected to terminate at state government houses, where union leaders will address the media and ask governments at all levels to improve security in schools.

"The Union stands in solidarity with the victims and their families and remains committed to pursuing every lawful means to ensure their safe return," the circular stated.

Echoes of Chibok protests

The planned demonstrations is similar to a nationwide action organised by the NUT in May 2014 following the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State.

At the time, the union directed the closure of primary and secondary schools across the country to allow teachers to participate in protests demanding the rescue of the girls.

The latest action points to growing concerns among educators over recurring attacks on schools and the safety of teachers and learners in parts of the country.