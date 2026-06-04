Zimbabwe: Only 2,935 Opposed Constitution Amendment Bill Out of More Than Half a Million Submissions, Figures Raise Eyebrows

Figures contained in Parliament's report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) have raised eyebrows after lawmakers revealed that only 2,935 out of more than half a million submissions received during public consultations opposed the proposed constitutional changes.

The findings were presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Portfolio Committee chairperson Eddison Zvobgo.

According to the report, just 386 people who attended public hearings conducted nationwide in March rejected the proposed constitutional amendments, a figure likely to intensify scrutiny over the credibility of the consultation process.

The hearings were marked by controversy, with opposition parties and civic groups accusing Zanu PF of dominating proceedings and sidelining dissenting voices.

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Despite large turnouts in some urban centres, including Harare Metropolitan Province, where 11,039 people attended the hearings, the report concluded that there was overwhelming support for the Bill.

Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 seeks, among other provisions, to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028 and alter the country's electoral cycle.

"Generally, the Joint Committee was in support of the Bill and urges the two Houses to consider the proposed recommendations. In its analysis, the Joint Committee sought to ensure that there was consistency between the Bill's provisions and the Constitution as well as aligning with the expectations and aspirations of the people and regional and international best practices," said Zvobgo.

The report was tabled shortly after Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented the Bill for its Second Reading in the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, Zvobgo had told journalists that the committee was finalising its findings from the nationwide consultations.

The report further indicated that the majority of submissions favoured abandoning the current five-year electoral cycle in favour of longer terms.

"The majority of public submissions favoured the adoption of longer electoral cycles, primarily because reducing the frequency of elections mitigates both the immense fiscal burden on the state and the disruptive 'perpetual campaign mode' that frequently derails governance and development.

"The majority argued that extended electoral cycles defuse the political toxicity inherent in election seasons, providing government with the necessary time horizon to fully implement long-term projects while ensuring policy stability and continuity.

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"They noted that developmental activities routinely slow down or halt during election periods as national focus shifts entirely toward political processes," said Zvobgo.

The report comes amid growing opposition to the Bill from civil society organisations, opposition parties, constitutional experts and former senior government officials, who argue that the proposed amendments could undermine constitutionalism and democratic governance in Zimbabwe.