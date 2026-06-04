Somalia: Armed Clashes Erupt in Mogadishu As Somalia Political Crisis Deepens

Mogadishu — Heavy fighting erupted in parts of Mogadishu on Wednesday as forces aligned with Somalia's government and opposition forces exchanged gunfire in a dramatic escalation of a political standoff that has pushed the Horn of Africa nation closer to instability, residents said.

Witnesses reported bursts of gunfire broke out in an area near the presidential palace in the capital, prompting civilians to flee affected neighbourhoods and businesses to shut their doors.

The clashes come amid a deepening dispute over the country's electoral process and the status of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose opponents accuse him of overstaying his mandate. International partners, including the United Nations and the European Union, have urged Somali leaders to return to dialogue and avoid actions that could trigger wider conflict.

Residents described scenes of panic as families sought shelter from the gunfire.

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"We heard heavy shooting and people were running in all directions," one resident told Shabelle Radio by telephone, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

Security sources said armed opposition figures and their supporters had taken positions in strategic areas of the capital in recent days, raising fears of a confrontation near key government institutions.

No official casualty figures were immediately available, and authorities had not issued a comprehensive statement on the extent of the fighting.

The latest violence threatens to undermine efforts to stabilise Somalia, which continues to battle the Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabaab while facing recurring political crises and humanitarian challenges.

Diplomats have warned that further escalation could distract security forces from counter-insurgency operations and risk plunging the capital into a broader conflict.