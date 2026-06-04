East Africa: IGAD Calls for Immediate De-Escalation As Political Violence Escalates in Somalia

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has expressed deep concern over reports of violence in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, amid rising political tensions and a worsening constitutional crisis.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IGAD strongly condemned all acts of violence and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and resolve their differences through peaceful, inclusive, and constructive dialogue.

"At this critical moment, preserving peace, stability, national unity, and the gains made in Somalia's state-building efforts is of paramount importance," said Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu.

He emphasized the need for all stakeholders to place the interests of the Somali people above political differences and pursue peaceful solutions through dialogue and consensus.

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"As a founding Member State of IGAD, Somalia remains central to the region's peace, security, and development," Workneh noted, reaffirming the regional bloc's solidarity with Somalia and its readiness to support efforts aimed at advancing national cohesion, dialogue, and lasting stability.

The appeal comes after armed clashes and heavy gunfire erupted in Mogadishu following federal security operations targeting the residences of prominent opposition figures.

The confrontations have intensified political tensions ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations.

Opposition leaders have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of using state security institutions against political rivals, raising concerns that the unrest could trigger broader factional violence and deepen divisions along clan lines.

According to reports, heavy gunfire echoed across the Somali capital overnight, with smoke seen rising over parts of the city and armed forces deployed across key areas as rival political factions confronted one another ahead of the planned protests.

The deteriorating security situation has also drawn concern from the international community. The United Nations and the US Embassy in Somalia have issued statements condemning the violence, calling for maximum restraint, and urging all sides to immediately de-escalate armed tensions to safeguard Somalia's fragile stability.

The latest developments have heightened fears that prolonged political confrontation could undermine years of progress in Somalia's state-building efforts and threaten the country's hard-won security gains.