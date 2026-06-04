Nigeria: Owo Catholic Church Attackers to Die By Hanging

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced to death by hanging four out of the five terrotists that attacked the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo state.

Not less than 43 worshipers were killed in the attack.

Those sentenced to death were Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years) while Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years) was discharged and acquitted in all the charges

The court found them guilty in the entire nine-count charges and ordered that they be hanged until they died.

The pronouncement of death sentence was in a judgement delivered by the Judge on Wednesday.