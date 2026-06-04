Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa, Olowo Hail Death Sentence for Owo Attackers

AKURE -- Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, have commended the judiciary and security agencies over the conviction and death sentence of four suspects involved in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, described the judgment as a victory for justice, the rule of law, and for victims of the deadly attack that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

He said the diligence of prosecutors, investigators and the judiciary demonstrated that the state would not tolerate acts of terrorism or violence against its citizens.

"This judgment sends a clear message that those who take innocent lives will face the full weight of the law, no matter how long it takes," Adeniyan said.

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Aiyedatiwa also praised the resilience of the Owo community and members of the Catholic faithful, noting that they had remained committed to peace despite the trauma of the attack.

He said his administration would continue to collaborate with security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering and improve protection of public spaces to prevent a recurrence.

While noting that the judgment cannot bring back the lives lost, the governor said it offers a measure of closure and justice for victims and their families.

Similarly, the Olowo of Owo said the conviction brought relief to the community and Nigerians at large, describing it as "justice served."

Oba Ogunoye commended the Federal Government, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the judiciary for the successful prosecution of the case.

He, however, urged authorities to ensure that all other individuals connected to the attack are identified and brought to justice.

The monarch said it was unlikely that only the convicted persons acted alone, stressing the need for further investigations to uncover accomplices.

He also noted that the judgment had restored calm in the community, adding that normal activities had continued without disruption.

Oba Ogunoye further urged governors to fully exercise their constitutional responsibilities by signing death warrants where applicable, saying failure to do so undermines justice and imposes additional costs on the state.

He cited past instances where executions were carried out in line with the law, insisting that justice must be fully enforced once courts have reached a final decision.

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The monarch maintained that doing so would strengthen deterrence and help reduce violent crime across the country.