Zimbabwe: You Will Face Full Wrath of Law - Police Vow Crackdown On Any Protests Over Constitution Amendment Bill 3

4 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE has warned against engaging in violent protests or using social media to incite unrest as Parliament continues deliberations on the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

Opposition parties, civil society organisations, church groups are against the proposed constitutional changes which they say are a threat to democracy.

In a statement Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi said they were on high alert and any individuals who try to hold protests will be dealt with.

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"As the country follows the ongoing Constitutional Amendment Bill number Three (CAB3) deliberations in the August House, the Zimbabwe Republic Police expects peace and the general maintenance of law and order to be observed by Zimbabweans.

"In this regard, the Police reiterates that the law will take effect on anyone whether individuals, groups or syndicates who incite violence and issues threats to Zimbabweans through social media.

"Any attempt to influence Zimbabweans to revolt against the Government destroy property, affect smooth flow of traffic and cause alarm and chaos wil be responded to appropriately by the Police through the full wrath of the law," Nyathi said.

Police also said it was closely monitoring social media platforms and remained committed to maintaining peace and security throughout the country and urged members of the public to report individuals or groups involved in activities likely to disturb public order.

CAB3 proposes constitutional changes that include extending the presidential term to seven years from five, extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure to 2030.

It also seeks to shift the presidential vote from the public to parliament.

Critics have been demanding a national referendum while ZANU PF argues a referendum is not required and the amendments are necessary to address governance and succession issues.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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