Africa: All of Africa Today - June 5, 2026

South Africa and Kenya Sign 6 New Accords to Boost Trade and Ties

South Africa and Kenya have signed six new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, maritime transport, skills development, gender equality, arts and culture, and sport, as the two countries move to deepen their strategic partnership. The agreements were signed during Kenyan President William Ruto's State Visit to South Africa. The agreements, which bring the total number of bilateral pacts between the two countries to 34. The new pacts form part of broader efforts by Pretoria and Nairobi to expand economic cooperation, boost intra-African trade and strengthen people-to-people ties. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the agreements would provide a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two nations. The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to industrialisation, job creation and sustainable development across the continent.

Mali Junta Offers $3.5m Bounty for Top Al-Qaeda-Linked Leader

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Mali's military junta has offered a $3.5 million reward for information leading to the capture or killing of Iyad Ag Ghaly, leader of the al-Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), following a major offensive launched in April alongside Tuareg rebels. The attacks, described as the largest against the Malian government in over a decade, killed several people, including Defence Minister Sadio Camara. Ghaly, a former Malian diplomat and Tuareg rebel who is also wanted by the US and the International Criminal Court, is considered the region's most wanted militant. Mali's junta, which seized power in 2020, continues to battle Islamist insurgencies and separatist violence while tightening political control and strengthening ties with Russian forces after expelling French troops.

South Sudan Hunger Crisis Deepens as Conflict Displaces Thousands

Families in South Sudan's Jonglei State are facing worsening hunger and displacement as ongoing conflict destroys homes and livelihoods, leaving communities struggling to survive. In Akobo County, one of four areas at risk of famine, nearly 200,000 people are expected to face crisis-level hunger through July, while more than half of South Sudan's population is experiencing severe food insecurity. Many families have fled repeated violence, with some seeking refuge in Ethiopia before returning to devastated communities. The World Food Programme has intensified emergency food and nutrition assistance in the area, reaching more than 60,000 people in recent weeks. Humanitarian agencies warn that continued insecurity and poor access threaten efforts to prevent the crisis from worsening.

Scientists Race to Develop Vaccine for Ebola Strain

Scientists are accelerating efforts to develop a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola amid an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda. The outbreak has so far killed 61 people, with 359 confirmed cases. The outbreak is centred in the Ituri province of northeastern DRC, where conflict, displaced people, a large migrant community and poorly resourced health facilities make stopping the spread particularly challenging. The Oxford group are using ChADOx1, a viral-vector platform that formed the basis of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and adapting it for use against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. This builds on previous work developing a vaccine against another strain of Ebola in 2022. Scientists say the main challenge is not creating Ebola vaccines, but ensuring they are developed and available before outbreaks occur.

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Massive Landslide Cracks Put 500 Ugandan Villages at Risk

More than 500 villages in Uganda's Namisindwa District are at risk of displacement and possible disaster following the emergence of large landslide-induced ground cracks across several sub-counties. The affected areas include Buwabwala, Bumumali, Tsekululu, Mukoto, and Luwa Town Council, where widening fissures have left residents living in fear amid ongoing heavy rains. Local leaders said that the fissures have worsened after recent downpours, damaging homes, crops and infrastructure. Several houses have developed deep structural cracks, while landslides and flash floods have destroyed acres of crops. Namisindwa District Chairperson Emma Bwayo said the situation requires urgent government intervention. Local leaders are now calling for immediate evacuation plans, emergency relief supplies, and sustainable mitigation measures to protect vulnerable communities from recurring landslide disasters.