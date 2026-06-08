South Africa: Bafana Held By Jamaica in Final World Cup Warm-Up

Bafana Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamaica in their last friendly before the Fifa World Cup at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico on Saturday.

Few details were revealed about the contest as South Africa, fine tuning their tactics for the showpiece event, opted to play it behind closed doors with media barred from attending.

The South African football association did reveal, however, that Lyle Foster was indeed the goalscorer after much post-match speculation.

Footage of the goals were later released as well.

The result extended Bafana's winless run to five games, but fans will hoping that everything falls into place for the tournament opener against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Foster gave South Africa the lead early in the second half with a calm finish inside the box, a timely confidence boost going forward for the Burnley striker.

Jamaica hit back quickly, though, as Dwayne Atkinson bundled in an equaliser from close range after a set-piece.

Coach Hugo Broos admitted disappointment with the performance despite the goal, stressing that urgent improvements are needed during South Africa's remaining time at their Pachuca training base.

Following their opening day clash, Bafana will also take on Czechia (18 June) and South Korea (25 June) in the group stages.