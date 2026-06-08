Africa: Cape Verde Ready to Make History With a First Appearance On Football's Biggest Stage

Cape Verde are preparing for the most significant moment in their football history after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

The Blue Sharks have been one of African football's great success stories over the last decade, consistently punching above their weight despite a population of little more than half a million people.

Having established themselves as regular contenders at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cape Verde now have the opportunity to test themselves against the world's best.

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Their qualification marks a landmark achievement for a nation that has tapped into its extensive diaspora and is a rising force on the African continent.

Head Coach - BubistaPedro Brito, better known as Bubista, has overseen the most successful period in Cape Verdean football history.

The former international has built a side that combines experienced players based in Europe with a strong collective identity. Under his leadership, Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and followed that achievement by securing a historic World Cup qualification.

His team is known for its organisation and defensive solidity.

How they qualifiedCape Verde produced an impressive qualifying campaign, finishing above Cameroon in their pool.

The managed 23 points from a possible 30, losing only one game in 10, a 4-1 loss in Cameroon. They won four of their five home games though to go with a draw, and also took 10 points from 15 on the road, which proved crucial.

Libya, Angola, Mauritius and Eswatini were the other teams in their pool.

Cape Verde's World Cup groupGroup H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Cape Verde have been handed a difficult but exciting draw for their first FIFA World Cup appearance.

Spain will be favourites to top the group, while Uruguay bring huge tournament pedigree as two-time world champions. Saudi Arabia also have recent World Cup experience and will be viewed as a key fixture for the Blue Sharks.

With the expanded 48-team format allowing the top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-placed sides, to advance to the Round of 32, Cape Verde will believe they have a chance of progressing if they can collect points in the right matches.

Cape Verde's Group Stage fixturesSpain vs Cape Verde | 15 June 2026 | Atlanta Stadium | 16:00 GMTA tough opening assignment against one of Europe's strongest sides. A positive result would immediately make a major statement.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde | 21 June 2026 | Miami Stadium | 22:00 GMTAnother major test against a South American powerhouse. Cape Verde will need discipline and defensive organisation to stay in contention.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia | 27 June 2026 | Houston Stadium | 00:00 GMT, 27 JuneThis could be Cape Verde's key fixture in the group and may have major implications for qualification to the Round of 32. With the eight best third-placed teams advancing, victory here would give them a real shot of a round of 32 place.

Key Players to WatchRyan Mendes - ForwardThe veteran attacker and captain remains one of Cape Verde's most influential players. A long-serving international, Mendes has played a major role in the national team's rise and provides leadership, experience and attacking quality.

Jovane Cabral - ForwardOne of the most talented players ever produced by Cape Verde, Cabral is capable of changing a match with a moment of individual brilliance. His pace, skill and eye for goal make him one of the team's most dangerous weapons.

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Previous World Cup AppearancesCape Verde will be making their FIFA World Cup debut.

2026 - Qualified

Targeting a historic knockout qualificationThe expanded 48-team format provides Cape Verde with a realistic opportunity to make an immediate impact.

It will be no easy task with powerhouses Spain and Uruguay in their pool, but they have shown enough resilience in the recent past to suggest they can get something from those matches and then target Saudi Arabia.

They must not go with the mentality of being happy to be there on debut, but rather believing they can go deep into the tournament.