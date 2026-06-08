Nigeria: 360 People Freed from Boko Haram Mountain Hideout

Nigeria's army said Boko Haram militants took the hostages from different communities. Kidnappings have become a growing security concern across the West African country.

Nigeria's security forces freed 360 people kidnapped by Boko Haram in the northeastern state of Borno over the weekend, the army said on Sunday.

The victims had been held "under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities," it said.

Two infants "succumbed to exhaustion" due to the harsh environment and the hardship they endured during their prolonged captivity, according to an army spokesperson, Haruna Sani.

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"The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group," Sani added.

What else do we know about Nigeria's rescue operation?

The rescue operation was conducted in the Mandara mountains in ‌the southern part of the state, which forms a part of the Boko Haram militants' stronghold, according to the military statement.

It also said troops had gathered intelligence and used "psychological operations" to sow "mistrust within the insurgent ranks" before "the commencement of the assault phase."

A joint task force, including special forces, drove the militants from their positions, the military added.

Insecurity remains one of Nigeria's most pressing issues

Nigeria has struggled for years to tackle security challenges.

Various armed groups, including jihadists, carry out kidnappings for ransom across the West African nation.

The insurgency in the country's northeast has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the United Nations.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah