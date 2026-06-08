Nigeria: Zulum Commends Military for Rescuing 360 Ngoshe Abductees

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has commended the Nigerian military, particularly troops of Operation HADIN KAI, for the successful rescue of 360 abductees from the Mandara mountain, a notorious terrorist enclave in the southern part of the state.

Zulum first visited the people of Ngoshe on March 6, 2026, and two weeks later spent the night with the victims in Pulka town, Gwoza local government, where he assured them of the federal and Borno State governments' commitment to securing the release of those who are still being held captive.

The governor also visited Ngoshe town, where he directed the immediate assessment and reconstruction of the destroyed houses to ensure that the inhabitants who are taking refuge in Pulka return to their ancestral home.

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Governor Zulum, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, on Sunday, described the operation as a remarkable demonstration of courage, professionalism, and the growing effectiveness of intelligence-led military operations in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

The governor noted that the mission, which led to the safe recovery of hundreds of men, women, and children held captive by terrorists, has renewed hope among affected communities and reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government, Nigerian military, and Borno State government to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace in the region.

"I wish to express my profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, officers, and soldiers who participated in this highly successful operation. Their gallantry, professionalism, and sacrifice have once again demonstrated the unwavering commitment of our Armed Forces to protecting innocent citizens," Zulum stated.

"The rescue of 360 abductees from the Boko Haram stronghold is a significant achievement. It underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration, and the determination of our security forces to ensure that no citizen is abandoned in the hands of insurgents and terrorists," he added.

The governor also commended members of local communities for their support, understanding, and cooperation, which have contributed to the operation's success.

He reaffirmed Borno State Government's commitment to continue supporting the military and other security agencies through logistics to sustain their momentum in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Governor Zulum further urged residents of Mussa, in Askira Uba local government, to continue to keep hope alive, as the government is committed to securing the release of the schoolchildren.

He urged people of the state to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and continue providing credible information to assist ongoing operations aimed at eliminating criminal activities across the state.