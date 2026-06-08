Africa: Senegal Have the Quality to Go Far At the FIFA World Cup 2026

Senegal head to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of Africa's strongest contenders, with the Lions of Teranga aiming to build on a proud recent history at the global finals.

The West Africans have become one of the continent's most consistent teams over the last two decades, reaching the World Cup quarter-finals on debut in 2002 and again making an impact on their return to the tournament in 2018 and 2022.

They have a host of players plying their trade in top leagues in Europe and have a flair about them that makes the side attractive to watch.

Head Coach - Pape ThiawPape Thiaw leads Senegal into the tournament after taking over from long-serving coach Aliou Cissé in 2024.

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A former Senegal international, Thiaw was part of the country's 2002 FIFA World Cup squad that reached the quarter-finals and understands the significance of the competition for the nation.

He has built on the foundations laid by Cissé, while adding his own ideas to a side packed with European-based talent and major tournament experience.

His task now is to take a talented generation deep into the World Cup knockout stages.

How they qualifiedSenegal qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by topping their CAF qualifying group, continuing their strong record in World Cup qualification.

They too 24 points from a possible 30, going through the campaign unbeaten with seven wins and three draws, finishing two points ahead of DR Congo in second place.

Their draws came at home to DRC (1-1) and away at Togo (0-0) and Sudan (0-0).

Senegal's World Cup groupGroup I: France, Senegal, Iraq, NorwaySenegal have been drawn into a fascinating Group I alongside France, Iraq and Norway.

The opening fixture against France immediately brings back memories of one of the most famous results in African football history, when Senegal defeated the defending world champions 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

France will start as group favourites, but Senegal have the quality and experience to challenge strongly for one of the automatic qualification places. Norway provide a major European test, while Iraq are likely to be a dangerous opponent in what could prove a highly competitive group.

With the expanded 48-team format allowing the top two sides from each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams, to reach the Round of 32, Senegal will be targeting qualification for the knockout rounds.

Senegal's Group Stage fixturesFrance vs Senegal | 16 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 19:00 GMTSenegal begin with a high-profile rematch of their famous 2002 World Cup opener. A positive result against France would immediately strengthen their qualification hopes and provide another major statement on the global stage.

Norway vs Senegal | 23 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 00:00 GMTA potentially decisive fixture in the race for the knockout rounds. Norway's attacking quality through Erling Haaland will test Senegal, but the Lions of Teranga will view this as a match in which they can take points.

Senegal vs Iraq | 26 June 2026 | Toronto Stadium | 19:00 GMTSenegal complete their group campaign against Iraq in Toronto. Depending on earlier results, this could be a crucial match in the battle to secure progress to the Round of 32.

Key Players to WatchSadio Mané - ForwardSadio Mané remains the symbol of Senegalese football and one of the most important players in the country's history.

The experienced forward has delivered in the biggest moments for club and country and continues to provide leadership, goals and inspiration. His experience will be vital if Senegal are to navigate a difficult group and make another deep tournament run.

Kalidou Koulibaly - DefenderKalidou Koulibaly remains a commanding presence at the heart of Senegal's defence.

The veteran centre-back brings leadership and physicality to the backline, and his experience in major tournaments will be crucial against high-level opponents such as France and Norway.

Previous World Cup AppearancesSenegal will be making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance.

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2002 - Quarter-finals

2018 - Group Stage

2022 - Round of 16

2026 - Qualified

Their best performance remains the historic run to the quarter-finals in 2002, when they defeated France in the opening match and later beat Sweden in the Round of 16 before losing to Turkey in extra time.

Targeting another knockout-stage runSenegal will arrive at the FIFA World Cup with realistic ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds and potentially going further.

France may be favourites in Group I, but Senegal have the quality, experience and tournament pedigree to compete for a top-two finish. Matches against Norway and Iraq are likely to be decisive, and Thiaw's side will believe they can collect enough points to advance.

Having already shown on several occasions that they belong on the biggest stage, Senegal will head to the tournament determined to add another memorable chapter to African football's World Cup story.