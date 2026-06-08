Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Nigeria Reschedules Airlifting of Citizens Willing to Leave S/Africa

8 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The federal government has rescheduled the airlifting of the first batch of Nigerian citizens wanting to leave South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks against Blacks in the country.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Ebienfa, the proposed airlifting of the first batch of returnees from South Africa, which is originally scheduled for Monday (today), has been rescheduled for Wednesday, and this is due to unforeseen logistical considerations.

President Bola Tinubu approved five evacuation flights, which Nigeria's private airliner, Air Peace, will operate, he explained.

He said that the first flight, expected to transport about 270 passengers, would leave Johannesburg on the evening of the new date, after all necessary permits and clearance have been secured for the aircraft.

He also confirmed that the federal government had extended the screening of its citizens, who were willing to be evacuated from South Africa to Wednesday.

"I received confirmation from our mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals, who have indicated interest to be evacuated back home, has been extended to Wednesday.

"So far, more than 500 persons have been screened and cleared," Ebienfa said. (NAN)

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