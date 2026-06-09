Africa: Govt Protests Ill-Treatment of Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government on Monday registered its displeasure over the ill- treatment of Nigerians living in South Africa, insisting Nigerian citizens residing in the country have been unfairly targeted, harassed and subjected to unjust treatment.

Answering questions from newsmen at the State House, Abuja, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stressed that: "Nigeria is not happy because Nigeria has sacrificed much for the South African struggle for independence, Nigeria sacrificed quite a lot, committed funds, committed resources to aid South Africa.

"In schools, seats were reserved for South African students. My own generation, we carried placards, we demonstrated in front of South African assets. Sometimes we even got arrested for doing this. And Nigeria is a serious frontline state, and Nigerians are not happy about how they have treated us. They are not asking other migrants to leave, they're only asking black migrants to leave."

She added that government at the centre is considering possible retaliatory measures over the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

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According to her, any final decision on the matter would require consideration at the highest levels of government, including the National Assembly.

"Well, that is a situation that we are considering. This is up to our legislature. This is up to the highest; this is a decision that has to be taken at the highest level of government, but it's not off the table."

The minister further clarified that the repatriation process had not been delayed, explaining that the authorities were only expected to conclude the necessary formalities on June 8, 2026 assuring them that plans to evacuate affected Nigerians from South Africa remain on course.

Ojukwu also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had directed the immediate establishment of a crisis response unit within Nigeria's Consulate in Johannesburg and the Nigerian Mission in Pretoria as reports of attacks and harassment escalated.

She explained that efforts have increased to reach affected Nigerians across various provinces and facilitate assistance for those seeking access to consular services.

The minister explained that efforts have increased to reach affected Nigerians across various provinces and facilitate assistance for those seeking access to consular services.

"So, once this situation started getting worse, the president directed that a crisis response unit be immediately set up within our consulate, and also the Nigerian mission in Pretoria. So, as things are, we have people in different provinces, we also have people who need to be assisted to get to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg, so we're in the process of all that, but the documentation, which is the most important aspect of this, has been done.

"The figures keep increasing. There are several processes, as you know, that have to be undertaken by South African Homeland Security. We then ensure that we screen our citizens who want to return; they also are part of the screening process, and once the citizens are cleared, they are given a paper that indicates that they are free to go, essentially.

"It wasn't actually supposed to have started today. It's just that we were supposed to have rounded off the formalities today. The repatriation is on course. Mr. President himself has reiterated the fact that this aircraft must come to South Africa, and our citizens who are imperilled will have the chance of getting on this aircraft to be brought back to their country."

Reacting to claims by some South African authorities that many of the Nigerians seeking repatriation were illegal migrants, the minister firmly rejected the assertion, describing it as false and misleading.

Ojukwu maintained that the affected Nigerians are law-abiding residents and business owners who have become targets of harassment, intimidation and criminal attacks.

According to her, several Nigerians have had their properties looted and businesses vandalised or set ablaze, while some families have been forced to keep their children away from school due to safety concerns.

Her words: "That is absolutely untrue. Our citizens are being harassed, our citizens, their properties are being looted, criminal actions are perpetuated on our citizens, the police refuse to do anything. The South African government has not come out strongly, firmly enough to condemn these incidents. So, our citizens are imperilled , they are in distress, so they cannot be said to be illegal migrants.

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"People who are doing legitimate business have their shops looted, they have their shops set on fire. Children cannot go to school because they are intimidated in their schools. So, to say that Nigerians who are in South Africa doing legitimate business are illegal migrants is absolutely untrue."

Ojukwu also stated that arrangements were being made to rehabilitate evacuated Nigerians upon their return to the country.

She said the Federal Government was working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to ensure that returnees received the necessary support to reintegrate into society.

"This evacuation is being undertaken with NEMA. We're doing that with various government agencies and parastatals to ensure that once they come in they can be rehabilitated," the minister said.