Liberia Takes On Nigerian Prophet Over Doomsday Prediction

ABUJA — The Government of Liberia, through its Embassy in Abuja, has filed an official complaint against controversial Nigerian cleric Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele following a series of prophecies concerning Liberia's political and economic future, including warnings of hardship and alleged threats to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

According to a dispatch dated June 8, 2026, and addressed to Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Liberian Embassy expressed concern that Ayodele's public statements could generate negative perceptions about Liberia, strain bilateral relations between Liberia and Nigeria, and undermine peace, stability, and democratic governance in Africa's oldest republic.

The embassy also referenced what it described as Ayodele's repeated involvement in Liberia's political affairs and urged Nigerian authorities to review the matter and take appropriate action.

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However, the government's move has drawn criticism from senior officials of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), who rejected suggestions that anti-Nigerian sentiments are increasing in Liberia as a result of the pastor's comments.

CDC stalwart Acarous Moses Gray described the government's position as "false and reckless," emphasizing that Liberians and Nigerians have historically enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual respect, cooperation, and longstanding ties.

Sharing a similar view, former Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Weah administration, Isaac Doe, questioned the government's response to the Nigerian cleric.

Doe argued that authorities should instead focus on what he described as more pressing national concerns, including reported border-related issues involving neighboring Guinea.

Over the years, Ayodele has issued numerous predictions concerning Liberia and its political leadership. Following Liberia's 2023 presidential election, he commented on the country's political trajectory and subsequently released additional prophecies regarding the administration of President Boakai.

Among his public pronouncements, Ayodele has warned of potential economic and governance challenges facing Liberia and has urged the Boakai administration to remain attentive to the needs of ordinary citizens.

He has also called for national unity and cautioned government officials against actions that could weaken public confidence in state institutions.

The Nigerian cleric has repeatedly stressed the importance of economic stability, anti-corruption measures, and social welfare programs. In several statements, he has also predicted possible political tensions and advised the government to strengthen security efforts to preserve peace and stability.

Ayodele's prophecies have generated mixed reactions among Liberians. While some supporters regard his statements as valuable spiritual guidance, critics maintain that national policy and governance should be guided by democratic institutions, evidence-based decision-making, and constitutional processes rather than prophetic declarations.