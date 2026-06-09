Ghana: Prank Calls, Fake Flood Videos Disrupting Rescue Efforts - Garcc

Prank calls and the circulation of fake flood videos are disrupting rescue operations and diverting critical emergency resources from genuine victims of flooding in the Greater Accra Region, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has revealed.

The Council said emergency response agencies and public officials had in recent days been inundated with false distress reports and prank calls, forcing them to expend valuable time and resources on non-existent emergencies while lives and property remained at risk elsewhere.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Chairperson of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Mrs Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, said the development was particularly worrying at a time when emergency personnel were working around the clock to rescue stranded residents, provide relief to affected communities and respond to flood-related emergencies.

The statement identified the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, the Regional Coordinating Council and the Office of the Regional Minister as among the institutions affected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

It also expressed concern over the circulation of old and misleading flood videos on social media and other digital platforms, saying such content was creating panic and confusion among the public.

According to the council, the videos often misrepresent the prevailing situation, generate unverified reports and overwhelm emergency communication channels, making it difficult for agencies to provide accurate and timely information.

Mrs Ocloo warned that misinformation during emergencies could undermine public confidence in official updates and lead to poor decision-making.

She appealed to residents to desist from making false emergency reports and sharing unverified flood-related content, stressing that every prank call delayed response efforts and could prevent emergency teams from reaching people in urgent need of assistance.

The Regional Minister urged the public to rely on official information sources and cooperate with emergency and security agencies managing the flooding situation.