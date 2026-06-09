Ghana: Govt Targets Illegal Structures, Waterway Encroachers Following Series of Disasters

The government has announced plans to intensify enforcements against unauthorised developments, encroachment on waterways and other planning violations in the Greater Accra Region.

This follows last week's building collapse, devastating floods and a major fire outbreak that claimed lives and destroyed properties.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, said the enforcement drive formed part of measures to strengthen regulatory compliance, improve environmental sanitation and prevent future disasters.

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In a statement issued after the June 3 incidents, Mrs Ocloo expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and sympathised with those who sustained injuries or suffered losses to their homes, businesses and livelihoods.

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She described the incidents as painful reminders of the challenges confronting the capital and underscored the need for stricter compliance with regulations and stronger enforcement of existing laws.

According to the Minister, years of unauthorised developments, indiscriminate waste disposal, encroachment on waterways, disregard for planning regulations and weak enforcement mechanisms had hampered efforts to build a safe, orderly and resilient city.

"The consequences have manifested in damaged infrastructure, economic losses and, most importantly, the loss of lives," she stated.

Mrs Ocloo acknowledged that responsibility for the situation did not rest solely with the public, noting that lapses in oversight and enforcement by some public institutions had also contributed to the challenges.

She pledged to ensure that accountability, professionalism and strict adherence to the law became the hallmark of governance in the region.

As part of the measures, the Minister announced a comprehensive multi-agency audit of ongoing and recently completed multi-storey developments across the region.

She said buildings found to be in breach of approved permits, structural requirements or safety regulations would face appropriate legal and administrative sanctions.

The statement further indicated that enforcement exercises would be intensified in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to remove unauthorised structures situated within waterways, drainage reservations, road reservations, green belts and other public spaces.

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Mrs Ocloo also directed enforcement agencies to strengthen monitoring of planning, building and environmental regulations and take firm action against violations.

Additionally, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council would strengthen its oversight role through the Regional Spatial Planning Committee to improve development control at the district level.

The Minister announced that measures would also be introduced to strengthen sanitation enforcement, eliminate indiscriminate dumping of waste and promote responsible environmental practices across the region.

She said mechanisms would be enhanced to enable residents to report illegal developments, environmental violations and suspected misconduct by public officials.

Mrs Ocloo assured residents that the measures would be implemented consistently without fear or favour and called on developers, landlords, traders, transport operators, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations and public officials to support the initiative.

She said the ultimate goal was to build a safer, cleaner, more orderly and resilient region where regulations were respected and public safety protected.