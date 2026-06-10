Nigeria: Who Reports 515 Ebola Cases, 91 Deaths in DR Congo

According to WHO, the outbreak continues to evolve rapidly, with increasing geographic spread and cross-border transmission between the two countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the ongoing outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has resulted in 515 confirmed cases and 91 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

WHO disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that neighbouring Uganda had also recorded 19 confirmed cases, two deaths and one probable fatal case as of 6 June.

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"As of 6 June, a total of 515 confirmed cases, with 91 deaths among these confirmed cases, have been reported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, as well as one probable case who has died."

According to WHO, the outbreak continues to evolve rapidly, with increasing geographic spread and cross-border transmission between the two countries.

The organisation identified infections among healthcare workers in Uganda as a major concern, citing evidence of secondary transmission among contacts and medical personnel.

WHO said all confirmed cases in Uganda were epidemiologically linked to the DRC, involving both imported infections and subsequent transmission within communities and health facilities.

It said national authorities in both countries, with support from WHO and partners, had intensified surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and community engagement activities.

"The response package also includes laboratory testing, safe and dignified burials, and protection for frontline health workers," it said.

WHO said that on 5 June, it jointly inaugurated a continental Ebola preparedness and response plan with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to the organisation, the plan seeks $518 million to support African countries in preparing for, detecting and responding rapidly to Bundibugyo virus disease and other viral haemorrhagic fever threats.

WHO noted that the DRC continued to bear the heaviest burden of the outbreak, with cases spreading to new locations and daily infections still increasing.

It added that Uganda remained at risk as long as cross-border movements continued and exposure occurred within healthcare settings.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bundibugyo virus disease is caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus and spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons.

Unlike some other Ebola species, there is currently no licensed vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, making early detection, isolation and strict infection prevention measures critical to containing the outbreak. (NAN)