Uganda Assures Public As Ebola Outbreak Remains Under Control

The Ministry of Health has reassured Ugandans and the international community that the country remains capable of containing the ongoing Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (SVD) outbreak, emphasizing that the situation is under control despite a number of confirmed cases.

The Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, said Uganda has so far registered 19 confirmed Ebola cases, with 686 contacts currently under close monitoring and five patients having successfully recovered.

"We continue to monitor all identified contacts closely. Anyone who develops signs and symptoms is immediately isolated, tested, and managed appropriately while awaiting confirmation," Dr. Kyabayinze said.

He explained that health authorities have intensified surveillance, contact tracing, and case management efforts to ensure suspected infections are detected early and contained before further transmission occurs.

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According to the Ministry, several of the confirmed cases have been linked to cross-border movement from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where Ebola outbreaks have previously caused significant loss of life.

The Ministry revealed that five of the confirmed infections involve health workers, underscoring the risks faced by frontline medical personnel responding to infectious disease outbreaks.

Despite these challenges, Uganda is preparing to deploy at least 80 health workers to eastern DRC to support regional efforts aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

"Our health workers continue to play a critical role in protecting communities. Their dedication remains vital in preventing further transmission of the disease," Dr. Kyabayinze noted.

Health officials reported that more than 780 contacts have been identified since the outbreak began, with hundreds already successfully followed up through the country's surveillance system.

To minimize the risk of additional infections, the government has strengthened screening and monitoring activities at major border points and along key transport routes. Some border crossings and air travel connections have also been temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

However, officials acknowledged the challenges posed by Uganda's extensive and largely porous western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have strengthened surveillance along major transport corridors, including Arua, Pakwach, and Karuma, while closely monitoring travelers entering through unofficial crossing points," Dr. Kyabayinze explained.

The outbreak has also affected some public events and religious activities. Authorities recently suspended or postponed certain preparations related to the annual Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo following concerns over the anticipated arrival of thousands of pilgrims from the DRC.

Health officials stressed that while such decisions may cause inconvenience, they are necessary to protect public health and prevent potential transmission of the virus.

"Protecting lives remains our highest priority. Every preventive measure is intended to reduce the risk of further spread," a Ministry official said.

Uganda has further strengthened its treatment and isolation capacity to manage confirmed and suspected Ebola cases.

Officials confirmed that the Mulago National Isolation Facility is currently treating confirmed patients while monitoring suspected cases.

Laboratory services at strategic border points, including Mpondwe, have also been reinforced through the deployment of additional personnel and testing equipment to ensure rapid diagnosis and response.

Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) commended Uganda for its preparedness, coordination, and rapid response mechanisms, describing the country's approach as a model for outbreak management in the region.

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"We commend Uganda for its swift action, strong coordination structures, and commitment to containing the outbreak before it spreads further," Nyenswah said.

The expected visit of the World Health Organization Director-General for the launch of the Continental Ebola Incident Management Support Team is also anticipated to strengthen regional coordination and enhance emergency response systems across Africa.

Public health experts believe Uganda's extensive experience in managing previous Ebola outbreaks has enabled the country to develop one of the strongest disease surveillance and outbreak response systems in the region.

Officials remain optimistic that, through continued vigilance, public cooperation, effective contact tracing, and regional collaboration, the current outbreak can be contained and its impact minimized.

"We have learned valuable lessons from past outbreaks. Those experiences continue to guide our response and give us confidence that this outbreak can be controlled," Dr. Kyabayinze said.