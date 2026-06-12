Liberia: House Demands Disclosure On Suspects in U.S.$19.2m Cocaine Case

The House of Representatives has invoked its constitutional oversight authority and legislative accountability mandate, summoning the leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), management of Roberts International Airport (RIA), the Ministry of Justice, and Customs authorities to appear before Plenary on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. over the handling of the recent US$19.2 million cocaine seizure.

Lawmakers are also demanding disclosure of the identities of six suspected traffickers currently in custody, amid growing public concern over one of Liberia's largest recorded narcotics interceptions.

The summons reflects heightened legislative scrutiny of what the House describes as a matter of national security, transnational organized crime, and border control integrity.

The move follows confirmation from the LDEA that several persons of interest are in custody. Speaking at a Ministry of Information briefing in Monrovia, LDEA Officer-in-Charge Fitzgerald T. M. Biago said the investigation remains active, complex, and transnational in scope.

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Biago explained that the case extends beyond Liberia's jurisdictional boundaries and requires time to consolidate evidence, preserve intelligence sources, and safeguard prosecutorial strategy within a multi-jurisdictional enforcement framework.

"This is not a regular criminal investigation; it is a transnational crime that requires time," he said, adding that premature disclosure could compromise ongoing intelligence operations and the integrity of evidence.

He further noted that investigators are engaged in chain-of-custody verification, forensic analysis of the seized substances, intelligence triangulation, and inter-agency coordination to build a fully prosecutable case file consistent with criminal procedure standards.

However, lawmakers argue that while investigative privilege and prosecutorial discretion are recognized principles in drug enforcement, they must be balanced against the Legislature's constitutional duty of oversight and public accountability, particularly in cases involving high-value narcotics trafficking operations.

The House summons seeks clarification on the chain of custody of the seized drugs, interdiction intelligence processes, arrest protocols, inter-agency coordination, and prosecutorial readiness, as well as the legal basis for withholding the identities of suspects under due process considerations.

Lawmakers are also expected to examine whether the actions of the LDEA, airport authorities, Customs, and the Ministry of Justice align with international narcotics control standards, forensic handling procedures, and global anti-drug trafficking conventions, particularly regarding evidence preservation and prosecution readiness.

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The US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at RIA has sparked renewed national debate over Liberia's vulnerability as a transit route for transnational drug trafficking networks, prompting calls for stronger enforcement systems, improved inter-agency coordination, and tighter border security measures.

The case has also intensified legislative concerns about the effectiveness of Liberia's drug interdiction framework, forensic chain-of-custody systems, and prosecutorial transparency in complex organized crime investigations.