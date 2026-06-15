The documents reviewed by the Daily Observer, combined with interviews with sources familiar with airport cargo operations, allow for a clearer reconstruction of how the nearly 200-kilogram cocaine shipment moved through Roberts International Airport before its discovery.

The emerging picture suggests that the shipment did not arrive at the airport on the day it was intercepted. Instead, it appears to have spent several days moving through various stages of the export process, passing through multiple layers of handling, documentation, storage, and security procedures before authorities ultimately discovered its contents.

June 4: Delivery to the Airport

The first documented movement occurred on June 4, 2026.

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According to the Air Waybill, the shipment was tendered for export under Air Waybill No. 020-07407960. The shipper was listed as Emre Venn Group of Companies of Sinkor, Monrovia, while the consignee was identified as Usman Ali of Birmingham, England. The cargo consisted of six containers weighing approximately 200 kilograms and was routed through Brussels en route to London Heathrow Airport.

Sources familiar with airport procedures explained that cargo intended for export is first delivered to the airline or its designated cargo agent, where the shipment is weighed, documented, and assigned an airway bill. At that point, the airline's primary concern is the accuracy of the shipment's weight and documentation for transport purposes rather than detecting contraband.

June 5: Security Screening and Clearance

After documentation, the cargo moved into the airport's security process.

The Consignment Security Declaration reviewed by the Daily Observer shows that the shipment underwent security screening and was subsequently granted SPX security status, making it eligible for transport aboard commercial aircraft. The declaration indicates that both X-ray screening and visual inspection were performed.

This is one of the most significant findings of the investigation.

The documents suggest that the cargo had already passed airport security procedures several days before the cocaine was discovered.

In other words, the shipment was not intercepted at the screening point. It was cleared.

That fact raises unavoidable questions about the effectiveness of the screening process and whether existing procedures were adequate to detect sophisticated concealment methods.

June 5-9: Storage Inside Airport Facilities

Following security clearance, the shipment appears to have remained inside airport facilities awaiting departure.

Reporting by Verity News indicates that the cargo was stored in the airport warehouse during this period. If accurate, the shipment remained within the airport system for approximately five days before the scheduled flight.

This period may prove critical to investigators.

Authorities will likely seek to determine who had access to the cargo, whether it remained sealed, whether it was moved between facilities, and whether any additional inspections occurred during storage.

The question is not merely where the cocaine was found, but who had custody of it at each point along the chain.

June 9: Discovery During Cargo Verification

Sources familiar with cargo handling procedures told the Daily Observer that the discovery did not occur during security screening.

Instead, the shipment reportedly attracted attention during a routine verification process conducted by cargo handlers prior to loading.

Under normal procedures, cargo handlers conduct a secondary weighing of shipments to verify that the actual weight corresponds with the information recorded on the airway bill. Sources say it was during this verification stage that discrepancies emerged, prompting additional scrutiny.

Because the freight forwarder who delivered the shipment was no longer present, the cargo could not simply be returned immediately. Further examination reportedly followed, leading to the discovery of the concealed cocaine.

If this account is confirmed by investigators, it would mean that one of the largest cocaine seizures in Liberia's history resulted not from a narcotics interdiction procedure but from a routine cargo-control measure designed to verify shipping information.

A Security System Under Strain

Interviews with current and former airport personnel suggest that the cocaine seizure may also expose deeper institutional challenges within the airport's security infrastructure.

Multiple sources described the Liberia Airport Authority's security department as chronically under-resourced, understaffed, and under-equipped for the scale of responsibilities assigned to it.

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According to those sources, officers often operate with limited equipment, inadequate transportation, and insufficient specialized training in modern cargo-interdiction techniques.

Several sources also noted that security attention tends to focus heavily on incoming passengers, arriving cargo, and potential threats entering Liberia. Outbound cargo, by contrast, often receives less scrutiny because it is generally perceived as posing fewer immediate security risks to the country itself.

Whether that operational culture played any role in the failure to detect the cocaine remains unknown. However, the fact that a shipment allegedly containing nearly 200 kilograms of cocaine received security clearance before its discovery is likely to become a central focus of the investigation.

The seizure has therefore raised questions that extend beyond the identities of the traffickers. It has also triggered a broader examination of whether Liberia's export-control and airport-security systems possess the resources, training, and oversight necessary to detect increasingly sophisticated transnational criminal networks.