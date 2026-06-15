Africa: Morocco Hold Brazil As Atlas Lions Begin World Cup Journey With Confidence

Morocco once again demonstrated why they remain one of world football's most respected emerging powers after holding five-time champions Brazil to an entertaining 1-1 draw in their opening Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday.

In a contest that brought together Africa's most successful side from the last World Cup and the tournament's most decorated nation, the Atlas Lions matched Brazil in intensity, organisation and ambition to earn a valuable point at a packed MetLife Stadium in the New York metropolitan area.

Four years after becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, Morocco showed they remain capable of competing with football's elite, producing a disciplined and courageous performance against a Brazilian side packed with international stars.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute and it came from a move that perfectly illustrated Morocco's quality.

Brahim Diaz produced a beautifully weighted through ball that sliced open the Brazilian defence before Ismael Saibari timed his run perfectly and calmly lifted his finish beyond the advancing Alisson Becker.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the thousands of Moroccan supporters inside the stadium and gave the Atlas Lions a deserved lead after an impressive opening spell.

Morocco's midfield trio, led by the influential Ayyoub Bouaddi and supported by Noussair Mazraoui and Diaz, had helped establish control during the early stages, combining composure on the ball with intelligent pressing whenever Brazil attempted to build attacks.

However, Brazil responded in the manner expected of one of football's traditional giants.

The equaliser arrived in the 32nd minute through Vinicius Junior, who once again underlined his world-class quality. Receiving possession on the left side of the penalty area, the Real Madrid star cut inside before unleashing a fierce right-footed strike that flew beyond Yassine Bounou and into the net.

It was a moment of individual brilliance that brought Brazil level and ensured the teams went into the interval deadlocked.

The South Americans enjoyed greater territorial control during much of the second half, with Vinicius, Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá attempting to unlock Morocco's well-organised defence.

18 years old and doing that. Ayyoub Bouaddi. 🇲🇦🌟#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/870zB16ohv-- CAF Online (@CAF_Online) June 14, 2026

Yet Morocco never abandoned their attacking ambitions.

Saibari thought he had restored Morocco's lead midway through the second period after another dangerous move, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi introduced fresh legs as the match progressed, and while Morocco occasionally struggled to retain possession against Brazil's relentless pressure, they continued to pose a threat whenever opportunities emerged in transition.

At the other end, Bounou once again showed why he remains one of the world's most reliable goalkeepers. The veteran produced important saves to deny both Paquetá and Raphinha, keeping Morocco firmly in the contest.

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was equally important late on. Deep into stoppage time he reacted brilliantly to save Neil El Aynaoui's long-range effort before quickly recovering to smother the rebound from Ayoube Amaimouni and preserve the draw.

The final whistle confirmed a result that will strengthen belief throughout the Moroccan camp.

While Brazil remain among the favourites to challenge for the title, Morocco left New York with further evidence that their remarkable rise is no longer a surprise story but a sustained reality.

The Atlas Lions now turn their attention to upcoming Group C matches against Scotland and Haiti, knowing that another performance of this quality could move them significantly closer to the knockout stages.

For Africa's supporters, meanwhile, Morocco's opening-night display offered another reminder that the continent's representatives are increasingly capable of challenging the traditional powers of world football on the biggest stage of all.