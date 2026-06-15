Africa: The 10 Coaches Steering Africa's World Cup Journey

Africa's record 10-team representation at the FIFA World Cup is not only a reflection of the continent's growing talent pool, but also of the tactical minds shaping its football future.

From TotalEnergies CAF AFCON winning coaches to architects of historic qualification campaigns, the men leading Africa's nations at the global stage have proven pedigrees. Some have delivered continental glory, while others have transformed underperforming sides into genuine contenders.

What stands out most is the growing trust in African coaching expertise, with six of Africa's 10 World Cup teams being led by African-born coaches - a strong indicator of how the continent's football is evolving.

Here is a closer look at the men leading Africa's 10 World Cup nations.

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Vladimir Petković (Algeria) - Restoring the Desert Foxes' identity

Since taking charge of Algeria, Vladimir Petković has focused on restoring consistency to the Desert Foxes following the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 period.

His biggest African achievement so far has been guiding Algeria back to the World Cup, rebuilding confidence in a squad that had underperformed in recent major tournaments. Petković has brought renewed structure and defensive balance, helping Algeria re-establish itself among Africa's elite.

He's immediate task will be guiding the North Africans past a tough Group J consisting of reigning champions, Argentina, Austria and Jordan.

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco) - Continuing a Historic Legacy

Taking over after Morocco's golden era under Walid Regragui was never going to be easy, but Mohamed Ouahbi has ensured continuity.

His major achievement has been maintaining Morocco's status as Africa's benchmark side while integrating the next generation of Atlas Lions talent. Under his leadership, Morocco have preserved the tactical discipline and fearless identity that took them to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

The 49-year-old has already masterminded an impressive start that saw Morocco evenly match Brazil to a opening 1-1 draw on Sunday. Ouahbi's next achievable goal will be overcoming Scotland and Haiti in Morocco's remaining Group C matches.

Emerse Faé (Cote d'Ivoire) - From interim coach to national hero

Few coaching stories in Africa rival Emerse Faé's.

Thrown into the role during a difficult TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023, Faé engineered one of the greatest comeback stories in tournament history, guiding Côte d'Ivoire from the brink of elimination to lifting the trophy on home soil.

He followed that by qualifying the Elephants for the World Cup, becoming the first local Ivorian coach to do so -- cementing his place in national football history.

The coaches' immediate task now sees him facing Germany, Curacao and Ecuador in Group E of the World Cup.

Hossam Hassan (Egypt) - Reviving the Pharaohs

An icon of Egyptian football as a player, Hossam Hassan aims to bring back belief to the Pharaohs.

The record African champions are yet to make a strong mark at the global stage - something that the Egyptian icon is working tirelessly with his technical team to change.

His key contribution has been re-energizing Egypt's mentality and making them competitive again in major qualifiers. Hassan has blended experienced stars with younger talent while restoring the aggression and winning mentality long associated with Egyptian football.

The Pharoahs face Belgium, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia) - Tactical Stability Returns

Sabri Lamouchi is no stranger to leading African teams at the global stage - having previously coached Côte d'Ivoire to the 2014 World Cup.

His biggest strength in Tunisia has been restoring tactical stability.

Under Lamouchi, Tunisia have rediscovered their hallmark discipline, becoming harder to break down and more efficient.

The 54-year-old former Cote d'Ivoire coach has a tough, but achievable task of going past a strong Group F consisting of European giants, Netherlands, Sweden and Japan.

Hugo Broos (South Africa) - The Rebuilder of Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos remains one of Africa's most respected coaching figures.

His African coaching legacy began with leading Cameroon to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2017 title, one of the tournament's great underdog triumphs.

With South Africa, Broos has engineered a remarkable revival -- guiding Bafana Bafana back to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 while also restoring belief in largely domestic-based talent. His TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 third place finish with South Africa further elevated his reputation.

Bafana Bafana suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening Group A match but be looking at Broos engineering an tactical response when they face South Korea and Czechia in their two remaining group matches.

Bubista (Cape Verde) - Architect of the Blue Sharks' rise

Bubista has overseen one of Africa's most impressive football growth stories.

Under his leadership, Cape Verde have evolved from plucky underdogs into one of the continent's most tactically disciplined teams. His greatest achievement is guiding the island nation to a historic World Cup qualification -- arguably one of the biggest overachievements in African football this cycle.

The former centre back also impressed during the 2023 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, guiding Cape Verde to the quarterfinals.

Cape Verde are in Group H along with former champions, Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Pape Thiaw (Senegal) - Carrying forward a winning Senegalese culture

Replacing Aliou Cissé brought enormous pressure, but Pape Thiaw has maintained Senegal's elite standards.

His major achievement has been preserving continuity within one of Africa's strongest football projects.

Thiaw has kept Senegal competitive at the highest level while ensuring the Lions of Teranga remain among the continent's strongest tactical units.

Touted as one of the strongest African candidates at the global showpiece, Thiaw first needs to navigate past a tough Group I consisting of France, Iraq and Norway.

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Carlos Queiroz (Ghana) - Wealth of experience in international competitions

Carlos Queiroz arrived with perhaps the most decorated CV among Africa's World Cup coaches.

A five-time World Cup coach, the Black Stars will be drawing years of international experience from the Brazilian tactician.

Queiroz is no stranger to African football, having previously coached South Africa between 2000 and 2002, guiding Bafana Bafana to the FIFA World Cup and the 2002 AFCON quarter-finals.

Queiroz has also had coaching tenures in Europe with Real Madrid and Portugal along before Iran and Colombia. He also guided Egypt to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2021 final where they narrowly lost out to Senegal on penalties.

The now 73-year-old has to guide the Black Stars past a Group L consisting of England, Croatia and Panama.

Sébastien Desabre (DR Congo) - Leading a long-awaited revival of the Leopards

Sébastien Desabre has overseen one of Africa's most compelling rebuilds.

His crowning achievement has been ending DR Congo's 52-year World Cup absence, guiding the Leopards back to football's biggest stage while restoring national pride.

Desabre's work has combined expressive attacking football, turning DR Congo into one of Africa's most exciting teams.

Desabre will be looking at continuing with the Leopards' impressive performances when they take on Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.