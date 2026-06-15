Nigeria: DHQ Vows to End Terrorism, Mourns As Abducted Retired Maj Gen Abubakar Dies in Captivity

Following the death of the former Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd.), in the den of bandits, the DHQ has reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism.

The retired general, who was abducted alongside his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina while traveling to a wedding, died in the custody of bandits exactly two weeks after his abduction.

The Katsina State Government, which confirmed the death, described the incident as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

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The announcement was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, and made available to journalists.

The government said the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity.

According to the statement, the state government and security agencies made several efforts to secure his release, but they were unsuccessful.

Reacting in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the DHQ said it regrets to announce the passing of Major General Rabe Abubakar (Retired), who tragically lost his life in captivity following his abduction.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) convey its deepest sympathies to the Abubakar family, his colleagues and all Nigerians.

"Maj. Gen. Abubakar served the nation with distinction and held many appointments, including spokesperson of various military formations as well as spokesman for the AFN as Director Defence Information.

"He made immense contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional development of the AFN, and numerous other commendable and outstanding impacts.

"His commitment to duty and to the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the AFN.

"The Defence Headquarters withheld public comment on his abduction in deference to ongoing rescue efforts by the AFN and sister security agencies. Every operational resource was deployed in the hope of securing his safe return.

"This sad loss further strengthens the resolve of the AFN. We will remain resolute in discharging our constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to protect all citizens.

"In response to a series of unfortunate abductions across Nigeria, including that of Maj Gen Abubakar, ongoing operations have since been further intensified to bring perpetrators to justice and to dismantle all terrorist networks threatening our nation.

"We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorists' activities across the nation are held to account."

Announcing the death, the state government said that the state government and security agencies made several efforts to secure his release, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The statement read, "The Katsina State Government, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss, wishes to inform the general public of the tragic passing of Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General's death while in the bandits' captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the state government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.

"The deceased retired General died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

"His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina State but a monumental loss to the entire country."

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the incident as a "dark moment," adding that it underscored the urgent need for a stronger and more coordinated response to insecurity.

He extended condolences to the family of the late General and assured that the government remains committed to working with security agencies to combat banditry in the state.

Also reacting to Major General Abubakar's death in the custody of his abductors, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, described the death of former Director of Defence Information, a national tragedy and a painful reminder of the worsening security situation in the country.

Senator Mark, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, was emotional while reacting to the development, lamenting that Nigerians have become endangered in their own country due to the persistent threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

In a statement by his Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark noted that the death of a distinguished military officer who devoted his life to the service of the nation underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria's security architecture.

According to him, "The death of Major General Rabe Abubakar in captivity is not only a personal loss to his family and the military community but also a national tragedy. It raises serious concerns about the safety and security of every Nigerian citizen."

The former Senate President observed that insecurity has continued to escalate for more than a decade, affecting every segment of society. He therefore called on Nigerians to unite against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of criminality threatening the nation's peace and stability.

He queried: "What next for the ordinary citizen if pupils and teachers are unsafe in schools, homes are invaded by criminals, places of worship are no longer secure, and our roads have become dangerous corridors?"

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Senator Mark lamented that Nigeria, once regarded as the pride of Africa, is increasingly losing its standing because of the inability to adequately guarantee the security of lives and property.

He stressed that it is time for the country to return to the drawing board, identify the root causes of insecurity, and implement practical and lasting solutions that will restore public confidence and national cohesion.

Despite the grim situation, Senator Mark expressed optimism that with determination, sincerity of purpose, and collective commitment, Nigeria can overcome its security challenges and reclaim its place among the comity of nations.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Abubakar's family, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and all victims of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

Senator Mark also urged governments at all levels to rise to the challenges of insecurity by mobilising all required resources toward ending the menace.

"The security and welfare of the people remain the primary responsibility of government. We must act decisively now before more innocent lives are lost," he stated.