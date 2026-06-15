Cote d'Ivoire: Diallo's Late Strike Ends Ivory Coast's 12-Year Wait for World Cup Victory

Ivory Coast claimed Africa's first victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after substitute Amad Diallo scored a dramatic late winner to secure a 1-0 triumph over Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Group E encounter appeared destined to end goalless before the Manchester United winger struck in the 90th minute, giving the African champions a crucial three points and ending a 12-year wait for a World Cup win.

Diallo, who was introduced shortly before the hour mark, met a low cross from Wilfried Singo with a composed side-footed finish to silence the largely Ecuadorian crowd inside the packed Philadelphia stadium.

The result marked a watershed moment for African football at the tournament following South Africa's defeat to Mexico and Morocco's draw against Brazil in their opening matches.

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Ivory Coast, winners of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, were forced to withstand intense pressure from Ecuador for much of the contest.

The South Americans twice struck the woodwork in the first half through John Yeboah and Alan Minda as they sought to break the deadlock.

The Elephants also had their moments, with Elye Wahi hitting the crossbar shortly after the restart, while Seko Fofana tested Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez with a powerful effort.

The match, attended by American rap mogul Jay-Z, was largely a tactical battle between two well-organised sides. Ecuador entered the tournament with one of the strongest defensive records in South American qualifying, having conceded only five goals in 18 matches.

However, their resilience was finally broken when Singo surged forward from defence and delivered a precise cross that Diallo converted with only minutes remaining.

The victory is Ivory Coast's first at a World Cup since defeating Japan during the 2014 tournament in Brazil and significantly boosts their chances of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in the nation's history.

Coach Emerse Fae's side will now turn their attention to a crucial clash against Germany in Toronto, while Ecuador will attempt to recover from the setback when they face tournament debutants Curacao in Kansas City.

For Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece, the defeat was a frustrating start after his side impressed during qualification, finishing second in South America behind Argentina.

Yet it was Ivory Coast who had the final say, with Diallo's late intervention ensuring Africa celebrated its first win of the 2026 World Cup.