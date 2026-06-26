Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Make World Cup History As Pépé Double Sends Elephants Through

Côte d'Ivoire reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history after Nicolas Pépé scored twice in a composed 2-0 win over Curaçao in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Elephants went into their final Group E match knowing victory would secure qualification, and Emerse Faé's side delivered with control, maturity and attacking quality.

Pépé, one of four changes from the team beaten 2-1 by Germany, gave Côte d'Ivoire the perfect start in the seventh minute before sealing the result with a superb second-half finish.

The win confirmed Côte d'Ivoire as Group E runners-up and sent them into the round of 32, where they will face the runners-up from Group I in Dallas on 30 June.

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For Ivorian football, this was more than a result.

It was a historic breakthrough after previous generations, including those led by Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré, had failed to get beyond the group stage in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Pépé gives Elephants dream start

Côte d'Ivoire knew this was not a night for hesitation, and they struck before Curaçao could settle.

Yan Diomandé, lively and dangerous from the start, collected a loose ball near the edge of the area and drove into space before cutting a low pass across the box.

Pépé arrived at the right moment and tapped in from close range to give the Elephants the lead.

It was Côte d'Ivoire's fastest World Cup goal and immediately changed the atmosphere of the match.

Curaçao had arrived with ambition, with players such as Tahith Chong, Jürgen Locadia and the Bacuna brothers capable of causing problems.

But the early goal damaged their confidence and allowed Côte d'Ivoire to control the tempo.

The Elephants were serious, disciplined and patient, choosing their moments carefully rather than forcing the game.

Curaçao threaten but Côte d'Ivoire stay calm

Côte d'Ivoire were not completely comfortable in the first half.

Curaçao had spells of possession and tried to use their technical players to stretch the Ivorian defence.

Chong fired a powerful effort just over the bar, while captain Leandro Bacuna beat two defenders near the edge of the area but dragged his shot wide of the near post.

Just before half-time, Curaçao came close again from a corner, but Sherel Floranus Gaari's effort was cleared off the line by Ange-Yoan Bonny.

That moment was important.

It showed Côte d'Ivoire's defensive concentration and the willingness of every player to contribute to the clean sheet.

At the other end, Amad Diallo was active and repeatedly looked to create openings, but his efforts in the 10th, 18th and 23rd minutes failed to test goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Sangaré and Pépé light up second half

The rhythm slowed after the break, with the heat and repeated fouls disrupting the flow of the match.

But Côte d'Ivoire still carried the greater threat, and the decisive second goal arrived in the 64th minute.

Ibrahim Sangaré opened up Curaçao with a fine pass to Pépé on the right.

The forward cut inside onto his left foot and curled a brilliant finish into the far corner, giving Room no chance.

It was a goal of real quality and one worthy of the occasion.

Pépé's second strike gave Côte d'Ivoire breathing space and brought the Elephants closer to the moment their supporters had waited decades to see.

From there, Faé's side managed the game with intelligence.

They did not panic, did not overcommit and did not allow Curaçao a clear route back into the contest.

Fofana protects historic victory

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana also played his part, staying alert to deny Chong in the 74th minute as Curaçao tried to find a way back.

Elye Wahi, introduced late in place of Pépé, almost added a third in the 89th minute, but Côte d'Ivoire did not need another goal.

The final whistle confirmed a clean, controlled and historic victory.

Curaçao's first World Cup journey ended in defeat, but their campaign will still be remembered proudly by their supporters.

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For Côte d'Ivoire, however, the night belonged to the Elephants.

They had finally broken the barrier that had stopped some of the country's greatest players.

This was the moment Côte d'Ivoire moved from World Cup participants to knockout contenders.

A new chapter for Ivorian football

The significance of the victory will be felt far beyond Philadelphia.

For years, Côte d'Ivoire carried the weight of talented squads that could not escape the group stage.

This generation has now achieved what the Drogba and Yaya Touré eras could not.

Faé's team have shown resilience, quality and tactical growth across the group stage.

They opened with victory over Ecuador, pushed Germany close in a painful 2-1 defeat, and then handled the pressure of a must-win match against Curaçao.

For African football, Côte d'Ivoire's qualification is another statement at the expanded 2026 World Cup.