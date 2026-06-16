Egypt produced a spirited display to secure a deserved 1-1 draw against FIFA World Cup contenders Belgium in Seattle on Monday in a match that the former African champions were unlucky not to collect maximum points.

Facing one of world football's most established nations, Egypt matched Belgium stride for stride.

The Pharaohs took a surprise but thoroughly deserved lead in the 19th minute through Emam Ashour. After receiving a well-weighted pass from captain Mohamed Salah, Ashour drifted into space before unleashing a powerful strike from distance that flew beyond Thibaut Courtois and into the bottom corner.

Belgium enjoyed periods of possession but struggled to break down Egypt's well-drilled defensive structure. Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Zico and Salah repeatedly threatened on the counter-attack, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir commanded his area confidently whenever called upon.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Pharaohs almost doubled their advantage shortly after the restart. Salah's clever movement created an opening inside the penalty area before his downward header forced an excellent save from Courtois. Moments later, Marmoush went close after a surging run through the Belgian defence.

Belgium eventually found a way back into the contest in the 66th minute, although fortune played a significant role. Shortly after Lukaku's introduction, a dangerous delivery from the right caused confusion inside the Egyptian penalty area, with Mohamed Hany unfortunately turning the ball into his own net under pressure.

Despite the setback, Egypt refused to retreat. The North Africans continued to pose a threat and came close to restoring their lead, while Shobeir produced an outstanding save late on to deny Brandon Mechele and preserve parity.

The final whistle confirmed a valuable result for Egypt against a nation ranked among the elite of world football.

The seven-time African champions return to FIFA World Cup action on Monday, 22 June with a clash against New Zealand at 01h00 GMT.