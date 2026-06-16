Africa: From World Cup Inspiration to World Cup Hero - the Extraordinary Story Behind Cape Verde's Vozinha

Making their first-ever appearance at the global showpiece, the Blue Sharks delivered a defensive masterclass to frustrate one of world football’s traditional giants Spain, and secure a memorable point that could prove crucial in their quest to reach the knockout stages.

Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut against Spain produced many memorable moments, but perhaps none captured the imagination quite like the performance of veteran goalkeeper Vozinha.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper emerged as the hero of Cape Verde's remarkable goalless draw against the European champions, producing a series of outstanding saves to help the Blue Sharks secure one of the most celebrated results in African football history.

Yet behind the player known across Africa as Vozinha lies a remarkable story that stretches back to the 1986 FIFA World Cup and connects two footballing giants -- Argentina and Brazil.

While millions of football fans celebrated his heroics in Atlanta, few knew that the goalkeeper was almost named after one of Argentina's World Cup-winning legends.

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Born Josimar Dias, the Cape Verde international revealed after the match that his name carries a unique football history.

"In the football world, I'm known as Vozinha. But I want to give a shout-out to Jorge Valdano and Josimar, the inspirations behind my name," the goalkeeper said to FIFA after Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain.

The story began during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Inspired by the performances of Argentine forward Jorge Valdano, who scored four goals alongside Diego Maradona during Argentina's victorious campaign, Vozinha's father, Ze Pedro, wanted to name his newborn son after the famous striker.

The plan, however, encountered an unexpected obstacle.

A registry official in Cape Verde rejected the request because foreign names were not permitted at the time. Forced to reconsider, the family turned their attention to another player who was captivating audiences at the same tournament.

That player was Brazilian full-back Josimar, whose spectacular goals against Northern Ireland and Poland made him one of the stars of Mexico 1986.

As a result, the future Cape Verde goalkeeper was officially named Josimar Dias.

A few days before Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut, FIFA informed Valdano about the remarkable story for the first time.

The former Argentina star admitted he was stunned by the revelation.

"Forty years after playing at the 1986 World Cup, I'm playing vicariously at World Cup 2026, through Vozinha. It came as a huge surprise to me.

"Initially, I was a bit confused. Why did his father think of me? He had Maradona right there! But, still, I couldn't be more proud. I send my warmest regards to Vozinha, his father, Josimar and everyone involved in this story."

For Vozinha, the story also reflects the deep football culture that exists in Cape Verde.

"People in Cape Verde tend to support other Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil and Portugal," said Vozinha.

"My grandfather supported Brazil because he loved football and especially the national teams that had always been among the world's best. At the end of the day, it was about a love of football."

The name on his birth certificate, however, is only part of the story.

The nickname "Vozinha" that has become famous across African football originated during his childhood.

Raised largely by his grandparents while his parents worked, the young Josimar often played football with older boys in the streets.

Whenever he returned home upset after rough encounters, his friends teased him about running back to his grandmother -- "vozinha" in Portuguese.

"I used to take quite a few knocks, and whenever I couldn't get my own back, I'd go home angry and sulking," said Vozinha. "They would tease me, saying I was going to complain to my grandparents."

What began as a childhood joke eventually became the identity by which an entire nation would know him.

Following his match-winning performance against Spain, the goalkeeper reflected emotionally on the people who shaped his life.

"I'm so grateful to my parents and grandparents, who are now shining down on me from above," he said.

"I lost my grandmother two years ago, and my grandfather as well. They raised me. If they were still alive today, they would be very proud of their grandson. That's why it meant so much to me. It's something Cape Verdeans have dreamed of their whole lives."

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The draw against Spain has transformed Vozinha into one of the stories of the tournament. His social media following reportedly exploded from around 50,000 before the match to millions of admirers after his heroic display.

Yet despite the growing global attention, the veteran remains focused on the bigger picture.

"It's incredible. I never expected this. At the end of the day, it's all for Cape Verde," said Vozinha.

"It's all for our people. I'm grateful to all the fans, including those in Brazil, because they have shown tremendous support for both the Cape Verdean people and the national team. This is all for Cape Verde."

From a naming dispute inspired by Argentina and Brazil to becoming the hero of Cape Verde's first World Cup match, Vozinha's journey is a reminder that football stories often travel far beyond the pitch.

And after his unforgettable night against Spain, the goalkeeper whose roots stretch back to the legends of Mexico 1986 has now written a chapter of World Cup history all of his own.