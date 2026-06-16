Africa: From Family Doubts to World Cup Dreams - Moreira Embraces Cape Verde's Historic Journey

When Cape Verde walk onto the pitch for their first-ever FIFA World Cup match against Spain in Atlanta, Steven Moreira's thoughts will not immediately be on the reigning European champions standing across from him.

Instead, they will drift towards the stands, where his family will be watching a moment that once seemed unimaginable.

For the 31-year-old defender, Cape Verde's historic appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a football achievement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It is the culmination of a journey that began with years of persuasion from a determined football federation, family uncertainty and a decision that has transformed his international career.

As one of the leaders of a team preparing to make history, Moreira represents the wider story of a nation that has steadily risen from underdog status to earn a place on football's grandest stage.

The path was not always straightforward.

Born in France and having represented France at youth level, Moreira was first approached by Cape Verde when he was still a teenager. Yet despite the persistence of coaches, officials and even players, the timing never felt right.

"The interest started very early, when I was about 18 or 19," he recalled. "They kept sending me messages, calling me and speaking to some of my family and friends."

At the time, the defender remained focused on his development within the French football system. Years later, after moving to Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, his outlook began to change.

"It felt like the timing was right when I moved to Columbus," he said.

"They were still there, sending messages, calling me, checking in and making sure everything was going well. Even my future international team-mates were reaching out. Then, one day, I decided to accept."

The decision carried emotional significance, particularly within his own family.

His mother, who was born in Cape Verde, initially had reservations about his decision to represent the island nation.

"When I was very young, I went to visit Cabo Verde [and] back then, my mother felt the country wasn't that safe," he revealed.

"So, when I told her I was going to accept the call-up, she was a bit apprehensive. She thought something bad might happen - that's mothers for you, isn't it?"

Those concerns quickly disappeared.

"When I got my first call-up, the whole family started ringing her. Then she said, 'I already told you that you should've gone'," the defender joked.

Since making his debut against Algeria in October 2023, Moreira has become part of one of the most remarkable stories in African football.

Cape Verde's qualification for the World Cup represented a historic breakthrough for the island nation.

The achievement was secured after a memorable qualifying campaign that included dramatic moments, none more so than a thrilling draw against Libya that almost produced an unforgettable comeback victory.

"In moments like that, you think, 'This is the dream we want to make come true.' And then it feels as though that dream has been taken away from you," Moreira reflected.

The dream eventually became reality with a decisive victory over Eswatini that sparked nationwide celebrations.

"After the final whistle, there was a pitch invasion - everyone was jumping, dancing and celebrating," he recalled. "At the time, I don't think we fully appreciated the scale of what we had achieved."

For Moreira, the significance extends beyond football.

"We're putting Cabo Verde on the map," he said. "People will be able to visit, get to know the islands and discover more about them. That changes everything, too."

Now the Blue Sharks face their greatest challenge yet in a group featuring Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Yet there is no sense of intimidation inside the camp.

"We want to get through the group stage," Moreira insisted. "We're not going to the World Cup just to make up the numbers; we're there to compete."

That confidence also applies to the individual battles awaiting him against some of football's biggest names.

"When I was playing in France and came up against PSG, it was the same thing. [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar ... it's nothing new to me," he maintained. "I've got to trust myself and play with confidence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cape Verde Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defender believes Cape Verde will also draw support from beyond Africa, particularly from Portuguese-speaking communities around the world.

"There's a cultural connection. We speak the same language and we like attacking football - having the ball and bringing joy to the fans, which is something special. A friend of mine who played in Brazil has already told me we're going to have a lot of support from the Brazilian people."

As Cape Verde prepare to enter uncharted territory, Moreira's story mirrors that of the nation he now proudly represents.

What began as a hesitant decision has evolved into the biggest moment of his career.

"My dad, my brother, my cousins... everyone was so proud," Moreira explained. "Now, with the World Cup, it's bigger than ever. I think it's the biggest moment of my career."

And when Cape Verde's anthem echoes around Atlanta, the defender who once hesitated to answer the call will stand at the heart of a moment that has already changed his life--and the history of Cape Verdean football forever.