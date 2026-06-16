Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Picks Amaechi As Running Mate

The ADC said Mr Amaechi was chosen after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives of all geopolitical zones.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has picked former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as its vice presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

This was announced in a statement on Monday by the party's spokesperson, Bolaji Abdulllahi.

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Mr Abdullahi said Mr Amaechi was chosen "after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives of all geopolitical zones."

The former minister came second to Atiku Abubakar, who emerged last month as the party's presidential candidate.

He had claimed that the primary election was manipulated in favour of Atiku even before the final collation of the result.

Mr Amaechi is a former governor of Rivers State.

He defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was the director general of its Presidential Campaign Council, to the ADC last year.

Read the full statement

ADC PICKS RT. HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI AS ATIKU'S RUNNING MATE.

The National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives of all geopolitical zones, is proud to announce that the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of our great party for the 2027 Presidential Election.

This recommendation follows the successful conclusion of the ADC Presidential Primaries, in which Rt. Hon. Amaechi emerged as the runner-up, earning widespread support from party members across the federation and demonstrating his enduring appeal as one of Nigeria's most experienced and respected political leaders.

The proposed partnership between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen with the experience, national reach, and leadership capacity required to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and reposition the country for a new era of prosperity, security, and inclusive development.

Rt. Hon. Amaechi brings to this ticket one of the most comprehensive public service records in contemporary Nigerian politics. His experience spans all major pillars of democratic governance. He served with distinction as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, making him one of the longest-serving legislative leaders in Nigeria's Fourth Republic. He subsequently served two terms as Governor of Rivers State, where he oversaw significant investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public sector reforms. At the national level, he served as Minister of Transportation, leading some of the most ambitious transportation and rail modernization initiatives in Nigeria's history.

Few political leaders in Nigeria today possess such extensive and balanced experience across both the legislative and executive arms of government. This depth of experience will be invaluable in supporting the next ADC administration from day one.

Beyond his impressive credentials, Rt. Hon. Amaechi strengthens the ticket strategically. His political influence across the South-South and wider Southern Nigeria, his reputation as a reform-minded administrator, and his proven ability to build coalitions across political, ethnic, and regional lines make him uniquely positioned to complement the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

Together, Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi embody a truly national ticket--one that bridges regions, generations, and political traditions. Their combined experience in governance, economic management, public administration, party organization, and nation-building offers Nigerians a credible and compelling alternative capable of restoring confidence in government and accelerating national development.

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At a time when millions of Nigerians are demanding competent leadership, economic revival, job creation, security, and national unity, the Atiku-Amaechi ticket sends a clear message: the ADC is prepared to govern, prepared to unite the nation, and prepared to deliver results.

The leadership of the ADC is confident that this partnership will energize our growing coalition, inspire hope among Nigerians, and provide the leadership necessary to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ADC therefore calls on all party members, coalition partners, civil society organizations, youth groups, women leaders, and Nigerians of goodwill to join us as we embark on this historic journey to renew our nation and secure a better future for generations to come.

Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary