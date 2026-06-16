Nigeria: Atiku-Amaechi Ticket Will End Tinubu's Presidency in 2027 - - Bolaji Abdullahi

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has expressed confidence that the party's presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, Abdullahi described the Atiku-Amaechi combination as a formidable team capable of offering better leadership than the current administration and winning the next presidential election.

According to him, the ADC believes all its presidential aspirants possessed the capacity to govern Nigeria more effectively than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"We believe that everybody who was running as an aspirant on the platform of the ADC, whether it's Atiku or Rotimi Amaechi or Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, will do far better than what President Bola Tinubu is doing," he said.

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Abdullahi said the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate has strengthened the ADC's chances ahead of the election.

He added that the party was not surprised by what he described as political "shenanigans" following the announcement of Amaechi as vice-presidential candidate.

The ADC spokesman also dismissed concerns about the party's readiness for the election, insisting that it would remain on the ballot in 2027 and would soon formally present its presidential ticket to Nigerians.

He maintained that the party conducted a credible primary election in which Amaechi contested but lost to Atiku before accepting the vice-presidential slot.

Abdullahi also reacted to a Federal High Court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ADC and four other political parties.

Justice Peter Lifu had ordered INEC to deregister the ADC, Accord Party, Action Peoples Party, Action Alliance and Zenith Labour Party over alleged failure to meet constitutional and electoral performance requirements.

However, Abdullahi rejected the judgment, describing it as an assault on democracy and evidence of what he called judicial misconduct.

"We reject it in its totality," he said, arguing that thousands of candidates had contested elections under the ADC platform and that the party remained a legitimate political platform.

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As political parties consolidate ahead of the 2027 elections, the contest is expected to feature President Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the ADC and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), setting the stage for another high-stakes presidential race.