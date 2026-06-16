Africa: 2026 World Cup - France Gets Its Revenge 24 Years Later, Defeats Senegal 3-1

Twenty-four years after Senegal's historic upset over France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Les Bleus finally got their revenge with a 3-1 victory over the Lions of Teranga on Monday at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

In front of nearly 82,000 spectators, the World Cup runners-up had to wait until the second half to break down a Senegalese side that had displayed remarkable discipline throughout the opening 45 minutes.

A First Half Dominated by Senegal's Intensity

In sweltering conditions that heavily influenced the pace of the game, both teams spent the opening quarter-hour sizing each other up. France attempted to establish possession, while Senegal relied on high pressing and aggressive challenges.

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As the match progressed, the Lions of Teranga gradually imposed their rhythm. Organized around a compact defensive block, they disrupted France's build-up play and looked the more dangerous side going forward. Their commitment created several promising opportunities, including a shot that struck the post. However, despite these chances, Pape Thiaw's men were unable to find the breakthrough.

France, meanwhile, struggled to develop their usual fluid game and were largely unsettled by Senegal's physical intensity.

The French Response After the Break

France emerged from the dressing room with a completely different attitude. More aggressive in their pressing and sharper in possession, Didier Deschamps' side gradually took control of the match.

After sustained pressure and a series of attacking moves, Kylian Mbappé finally broke the deadlock. The French captain finished off a well-worked team move to give his side the lead, leaving the Senegalese camp stunned.

The goal liberated the French attack, which continued to push forward relentlessly. Introduced in the second half, Bradley Barcola made an immediate impact. Just one minute after coming onto the pitch, the forward doubled France's advantage and put his team firmly on course for victory.

A Brief Senegalese Fightback

Despite falling two goals behind, Senegal refused to give up. The Lions continued to push forward and were rewarded late in the game through Ibrahim Mbaye. Also coming off the bench, the young striker pulled one back for Senegal, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and briefly reigniting hopes of a comeback.

However, Senegal's resurgence was short-lived. Just moments after Mbaye's goal, Kylian Mbappé delivered the final blow. Exploiting the spaces left open by the Senegalese defense, the French star scored a superb third goal—his second of the evening—to put the result beyond doubt.

A Deserved Victory for France

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While Senegal can take encouragement from an impressive first-half display and may regret failing to convert its chances, France ultimately demonstrated its experience and efficiency after the break. More clinical in decisive moments, Deschamps' men turned their second-half dominance into a convincing victory.

Thanks to this 3-1 success, France gets its 2026 World Cup campaign off to a perfect start. Senegal, despite a courageous performance and positive attacking intent, will need to bounce back quickly in its next match to keep its qualification hopes alive.