Africa: Senegal-France Clash - 'Whoever Wins, Africa Beats Africa' - Senegal Speaker

The speaker of Senegal's parliament Ousmane Sonko has said that regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's World Cup clash between Senegal and France, Africa would emerge the winner because of the large number of players of African origin in the French national team.

Speaking in an interview with France 24 and RFI ahead of the opening group I match, Sonko said the encounter transcends football and highlights Africa's contribution to global talent.

"In any case, it's only a football match. But if you want to look at the match politically, then whoever wins, Africa will have beaten Africa," Sonko said.

The Senegalese leader, however, expressed hope that the Teranga Lions would secure victory against France, recalling the historic 1-0 win over the then-defending champion at the 2002 World Cup.

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"I think Senegal will win. At least, that's my hope, like every Senegalese person," he said.

Sonko said the composition of the French national team reflects Africa's importance and the value of its human resources, urging Africans to recognise the continent's strengths.

According to him, Africa possesses vast natural resources, a youthful and growing population, and a strategic position that should inspire greater confidence among its people.

He said, "Just looking at the make-up of the French national team tells us something about where the real need lies.

"The message I always give to Africans is that if we understand our own value and embrace it - we have natural resources, we have human resources, we have a rapidly growing and overwhelmingly young population and we have a strategic position - then I believe the balance of needs is not where people often think it is.

"That would also bring us back to debates about migration and many of the issues that exist between the West more generally and Africa."