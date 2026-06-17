Africa: World Cup 2026 - Senegal Eye Another World Cup Shock As France Reunion Looms

A fixture that occupies a special place in African football history returns to the FIFA World Cup stage on Tuesday when Senegal face France in a highly anticipated Group I encounter at New York New Jersey Stadium.

More than two decades after Senegal stunned the football world by defeating reigning champions France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the two nations meet again with ambitions of making a deep run at the 2026 tournament.

For Senegal, memories of that famous night in Seoul remain a source of pride and inspiration.

Papa Bouba Diop's unforgettable winner secured a 1-0 victory that announced the arrival of the Lions of Teranga on the global stage and remains one of the greatest results in African football history.

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France, meanwhile, arrive as one of the tournament favourites and are seeking to reach a third consecutive World Cup final. Les Bleus cruised through European qualifying and possess one of the deepest squads in international football, but they know they face a Senegal side capable of troubling any opponent.

The match will be played at the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium, the venue that will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, the stadium has staged some of world sport's biggest occasions, including the Copa America Centenario final and several matches during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

France coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged the importance of making a positive start but cautioned against placing too much significance on the opening fixture.

"[A good start] it's important, very important, because it's the first match, but that's true for every team in the competition. After that, no, it's not decisive, because there are still two more matches to play," Deschamps said at the pre-match press conference.

"Even statistically, the last world champion lost its opening match. That didn't stop them from becoming world champions. But ideally, starting with a win in a four-team group is the best possible scenario. That's always the objective when approaching the first match."

Veteran midfielder N'Golo Kante, returning to football's biggest stage after an absence of several years, believes the collective spirit within the French camp could prove decisive.

"I'm feeling good within this group. It's true that eight years have passed since the [my] last World Cup. There has been quite a bit of turnover in the squad. Today, after almost two years away and then another year away, I'm enjoying being back here.

"We all share the same goal of doing well in this competition. My role is to be part of the group and help bring everyone together around that objective. Everyone matters. Everyone is important. Everyone feels involved and fully focused on the overall goal."

While France carry the weight of expectation, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw insists his side should not be viewed as underdogs.

The former striker pointed to Senegal's consistency at major tournaments and the quality throughout his squad as reasons for confidence ahead of the showdown.

"Would it be a surprise if Senegal were to beat France? For me, no. Because we have world-class players in this team. We've qualified for the last three World Cups in a row," Thiaw told the pre-match press conference.

"In recent editions of the AFCON, we've reached three finals out of four. So, for me, it wouldn't be a surprise. I know how hard my team works.

"We take things one match at a time. We're going to play very difficult matches against very good teams, especially considering the quality of the teams in our group.

"This is a World Cup, and I believe every team here has earned its place. In football, I don't like talking about surprises. Teams have worked hard to be here, and we're going to play every match with the intention of winning it."

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Senegal reached the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022 and have continued to establish themselves among Africa's leading football nations.

France, however, remain one of the benchmarks of world football and will provide perhaps the ultimate test of the Lions of Teranga's credentials.

The result could have a significant impact on the race for qualification from Group I, but beyond the points at stake, the contest carries a rich historical significance.

For African football supporters, it offers the chance to witness whether Senegal can once again produce a performance worthy of its famous World Cup legacy.

For France, it is an opportunity to ensure history does not repeat itself.

Either way, one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening round promises another compelling chapter in a rivalry that began with one of the World Cup's greatest shocks.