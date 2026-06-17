Africa: France Punish Missed Chances As Senegal Fall in 2026 World Cup Opener

Senegal produced a performance full of courage, quality and ambition, but were ultimately punished by the ruthless efficiency of France as the Lions of Teranga suffered a 3-1 defeat in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match in New York on Tuesday.

For long periods at the MetLife Stadium, Senegal looked every bit the equal of the 2022 World Cup finalists and at times appeared the more dangerous side.

However, football at the highest level is often decided by moments, and France made the most of theirs through the brilliance of captain Kylian Mbappe.

The result was harsh on a Senegal side that created several clear opportunities and left the pitch knowing they had pushed one of the tournament favourites all the way.

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The opening stages were evenly contested, with both sides showing respect for each other's attacking quality. France threatened first through Ousmane Dembele, whose effort was blocked by determined Senegalese defending.

But it was Senegal who produced the first real warning.

In the 25th minute, Nicolas Jackson unleashed a powerful strike that crashed against the post with French goalkeeper Mike Maignan beaten.

The chance lifted the confidence of the African side, who continued to trouble France with their pace and direct attacking play.

The Lions of Teranga should arguably have gone into the break ahead. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ismaila Sarr found himself in a promising position but fired over the crossbar when the goal was at his mercy.

France returned for the second half with greater urgency and gradually began to dominate possession.

Yet Senegal remained disciplined and organised, with captain Edouard Mendy producing a series of outstanding saves to keep the score level.

The experienced goalkeeper first denied Michael Olise before producing another excellent stop to frustrate Mbappe.

However, the resistance was finally broken in the 66th minute.

Olise, who had become increasingly influential, threaded a superb pass behind the Senegal defence and Mbappe raced through before calmly finishing past Mendy to give France the lead.

Senegal thought they had found an immediate response two minutes later when the ball found the back of the net, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside.

That moment proved pivotal.

France doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute when substitute Bradley Barcola marked his introduction with a composed finish after being picked out by Adrien Rabiot.

Yet Senegal refused to surrender.

In stoppage time, teenager Ibrahim Mbaye produced a moment of magic, rifling a superb strike beyond Maignan to reignite hopes of a dramatic comeback and reward Senegal for their persistence.

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But any thoughts of a late rescue were extinguished almost immediately.

Mbappe responded within a minute, unleashing a powerful long-range strike that flew past Mendy to seal both the victory and his second goal of the night.

Despite the defeat, Senegal can draw considerable encouragement from their display. Pape Thiaw's side matched one of the world's strongest teams for much of the contest and showed enough quality to believe qualification from Group I remains firmly within reach.

The Lions of Teranga may leave New York empty-handed, but their performance served notice that they remain one of Africa's strongest hopes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If they can maintain this level in their remaining matches against Norway and Iraq, Senegal will still have every reason to believe their World Cup journey is far from over.