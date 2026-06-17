Liberia: U.S.$19m Drug Case More Stirs Controversy

Capitol Hill — Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko has accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, of being linked to the recent multimillion-dollar drug bust at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Rep. Foko's remarks came after officials from the Ministry of Justice, RIA, Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) appeared before the House of Representatives to address the circumstances surrounding the drug discovery and identify those involved. During the session on Tuesday, lawmakers moved to enter an executive session to discuss the matter privately.

During the hearing, Minister of Justice and Attorney General Cllr. Oswald Tweh informed lawmakers that the government would no longer disclose certain details related to the US$19 million drug bust, citing Liberia's limited capacity and the need to protect sensitive information shared through international cooperation.

He cautioned that releasing such information could set a dangerous precedent and undermine future intelligence-sharing efforts.

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According to Rep. Foko, Speaker Koon agreed to the executive session because of his alleged connection to the drug case. Foko suggested that the Speaker's decision to hold closed-door discussions indicated possible compromise and a motive to shield the proceedings from public scrutiny.

He emphasized that the Liberian public deserves to know who is linked to the drug case, adding that the executive session raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the investigation.

"The House of Representatives should conduct its oversight responsibilities in an open and transparent manner, especially on matters of significant public interest such as the US$19 million drug seizure," Foko stated.

Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Menseh walked out of the session, stating that she could not discuss the matter in executive session because the Liberian people have a right to know what is happening.

"I will not sit in executive session to discuss drug issues. It is not a secret. The public needs to know what is going on with this US$19 million drug case," Menseh declared.

Authorities from the LDEA, LIS, Customs, and airport administration appeared before the House plenary to answer questions regarding the seizure of drugs valued at more than US$19 million at Roberts International Airport.