Liberia: House Divided Over Secret Session in U.S.$19.2m Cocaine Probe

A sharp division emerged within the House of Representatives on Tuesday after lawmakers voted to move into a closed-door executive session to receive sensitive briefings on a major US$19 million cocaine seizure investigation, triggering a walkout by one lawmaker who rejected the decision as a threat to transparency and accountability.

The controversy unfolded after the House of Representatives summoned the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and the management of Roberts International Airport (RIA) to provide updates on the circumstances surrounding the alleged transnational narcotics case.

The session was initially expected to be held in public but was later shifted into executive session following a request from Minister of Justice and Attorney General, N. Oswald Tweh, Sr.

The Justice Minister urged lawmakers to keep portions of the proceedings confidential, citing intelligence sensitivity, ongoing criminal investigations, and national security concerns linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.

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According to him, some of the information being reviewed by lawmakers originated from international intelligence-sharing partners and was subject to strict confidentiality agreements.

Following deliberations, the House voted to proceed behind closed doors, effectively barring the public and media from portions of the inquiry.

The decision immediately sparked backlash from Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah, Chairperson of the House Committee on Gender, Children and Social Protection, who staged a walkout in protest.

Speaking to journalists after exiting the chamber, she questioned why a high-profile drug case involving millions of dollars in cocaine should be shielded from public scrutiny.

"What is the secret about bringing cocaine into the country? What is the secret about revealing the identities of those allegedly involved? What is the secret about exposing and holding accountable the perpetrators of this criminal enterprise?" she asked.

"The Liberian people deserve answers. They deserve to know who facilitated this shipment, who financed it, who attempted to traffic it, and whether any public officials were complicit in this operation. I am angry, and I don't want to be part of any secret session involving such a major drug bust."

Rep. Briggs-Mensah insisted that the scale and seriousness of the case required full transparency, arguing that secrecy could undermine public confidence in government efforts to combat narcotics trafficking.

"This is not a routine matter. We are dealing with a multi-million-dollar cocaine consignment with possible links to organized criminal networks. Those responsible must be identified, indicted, and prosecuted in accordance with the law," she added.

Responding to concerns from lawmakers, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Sr. defended the request for an executive session, warning that unrestricted disclosure could compromise ongoing investigations.

He told the House that authorities were working with foreign law enforcement partners and that the case relied heavily on intelligence obtained under strict confidentiality arrangements.

The Justice Minister argued that premature public exposure of operational details could endanger intelligence sources, disrupt surveillance operations, weaken prosecutions, and undermine Liberia's cooperation with international security agencies.

He further cautioned that disclosing sensitive information at this stage could have long-term consequences for future cross-border intelligence-sharing efforts.

The investigation centers on a cocaine shipment estimated at approximately US$19.2 million on the illicit international market, a case that has heightened public concern over Liberia's role as a potential transit route for transnational drug trafficking networks.

Authorities say they are pursuing multiple investigative leads to determine whether the shipment involved a broader criminal network, including possible local collaborators, international traffickers, and facilitators operating through key entry points such as Roberts International Airport.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has linked aspects of the investigation to an individual identified as Emmanuel Zeon, although officials maintain that the case remains active and subject to ongoing inquiries.

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Supporters of the executive session argue that confidentiality is necessary to protect sensitive intelligence and preserve the integrity of prosecutions. They warn that public disclosure could jeopardize investigations and alert suspects still under surveillance.

Critics, however, including Rep. Briggs-Mensah, argue that excessive secrecy risks eroding public trust at a time when citizens expect stronger action against drug trafficking and corruption.

The House of Representatives has not yet indicated whether findings from the closed-door session will be released to the public once the inquiry is completed.

For now, proceedings remain confidential, as the legislature continues to grapple with the balance between national security considerations and demands for transparency in one of the country's most high-profile narcotics investigations in recent years.