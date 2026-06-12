Liberia: House Cites Agencies Over $19m Airport Drug Bust

-LDEA Request for More Time Amid Public Outcry

Capitol Hill, June 12, 2026 - The House of Representatives has summoned leaders of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Customs, and airport authorities to answer questions about a drug seizure valued at more than US$19 million at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The decision was made on Thursday after Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah called for clarity and accountability in the high-profile drug case.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rep. Briggs said her attention was drawn to reports of a cocaine seizure worth about US$19.2 million at RIA, which the LDEA described as a major breakthrough in efforts to combat drug trafficking.

"While this operation is commendable, it raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of our border security, cargo screening systems, and Liberia's vulnerability as a transit point for international drug trafficking," she said.

She noted that the LDEA has received donations, training, logistical support, and budgetary allocations over the years to strengthen its capacity to fight illicit drugs.

She requested that Plenary invite the LDEA to provide a detailed report on progress made, the impact of support received, challenges faced, and steps to prevent Liberia from becoming a major transit route for narcotics.

"Additionally, while drug seizures are often publicized, the Liberian people deserve clarity regarding the status of investigations and prosecutions associated with these cases. Concerns continue to be raised regarding the apparent absence of information about the individuals responsible for importing or facilitating the movement of these illegal substances".

She further requested the LDEA report to Plenary on the recent cocaine seizure at RIA, progress in combating drug trafficking, and notable achievements.

She also asked for updates on the status of major drug-case investigations, prosecutions, and measures to strengthen nationwide border control and cargo screening.

LDEA Seeks More Time to Investigate US$19 Million Cocaine Seizure at RIA

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) said it is seeking additional time to complete its investigation into the recent seizure of cocaine valued at US$19 million, adding that investigators are still assembling evidence needed to make an informed prosecutorial decision.

On June 8, 2026, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), with support from Joint Security personnel and airport authorities, intercepted 198 compressed plates of cocaine concealed in six plastic cargo boxes at the Robert International Airport (RIA).

The shipment, with an estimated street value of US$19,226,000 and approximately LRD 3,652,940,000, was processed for export through Brussels Airlines and was destined for Europe.

However, since the seizure, the agency has repeatedly declined to publicly disclose the identities of those detained, citing an ongoing investigation. Several persons of interest have been identified and are currently in LDEA custody.

The situation has reportedly fueled public speculation, with some questioning why the case is being handled differently from previous drug-related arrests, including that of Liberian artist Bucky Raw, whose identity was publicly disclosed shortly after his arrest.

Responding to the concerns on Thursday during the Ministry of Information's weekly press conference, LDEA Officer in Charge and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald T. M. Biago emphasized that the case involves a transnational organized criminal network and is far more complex than a routine drug investigation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not a regular criminal investigation. It involves layers, contacts, surrogates, and other elements that require extensive investigation. Even countries with advanced investigative capabilities would need time to properly handle such a case," he said, adding, "Their identities will be disclosed to the public at the appropriate time."

However, he appealed to the public to exercise patience, stressing that investigators are currently working to ensure all evidence is properly gathered before any final action is taken.

"All we are asking for is time to investigate and put all the pieces of evidence together to make an informed decision," he stated.

He further pledged that the LDEA would continue its efforts to dismantle criminal drug networks operating within and beyond Liberia's borders in order to protect the country from illicit trafficking.