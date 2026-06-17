Ghana: Multi-Agency Flood Control Exercise Gains Momentum

A large-scale flood control and drainage desilting campaign, spearheaded by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners, has been intensified across Accra as stakeholders step up efforts to prepare the capital ahead of the peak rainy season.

The exercise, which involved the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), FeDems Group Ltd, Dredge Masters Ghana Ltd, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the Ghana Police Service, and other emergency services, saw the deployment of heavy equipment and hundreds of sanitation workers to flood-prone communities.

The teams worked to remove silt, plastics and debris obstructing the free flow of stormwater in major drains and waterways.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Ricky Anokye Frimpong, indicated that the campaign formed part of a three-day emergency intervention which began on Wednesday in areas identified as highly vulnerable to flooding.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the exercise had recorded encouraging results, with strong public participation and visible improvements in drainage conditions.

Mr Frimpong explained that the operation focused on desilting major drains that required heavy machinery, with technical support from Dredge Masters and FeDems. He mentioned that key areas covered included Mallam, Weija, Teshie-Nungua, Kaneshie, Lapaz and the Ofankor Barrier enclave.

He observed that desilting along the Weija corridor had significantly improved drainage in the area, while commending residents and market women who joined the exercise voluntarily.

Mr Frimpong attributed the success of the campaign to collaboration among institutions and expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for financing the initiative.

He, however, cautioned that indiscriminate waste disposal remained a major cause of flooding, urging residents to adopt proper waste management practices.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ablekuma West, Mr George Kpakpo Allotey, indicated that the exercise had been strengthened by the multi-agency approach, which enabled the removal of deep-seated silt from major waterways.

He warned that the assembly would not tolerate encroachment on waterways and stressed that illegal structures could be demolished to protect lives and infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Water Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the Ga North Municipality, similar works were carried out at Ofankor, where Assemblyman, Mr Dennis Quarshie, described the intervention as timely, given the area's vulnerability to flooding.

Mr Frimpong further disclosed that officers had been deployed to all 29 MMDAs to monitor flood-prone areas and coordinate routine maintenance, expressing optimism that stakeholders would sustain the initiative.

Stakeholders described the campaign as a strong example of public-private partnership, noting that long-term success would depend on public cooperation and responsible waste disposal.