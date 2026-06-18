Ghana: Elect Mmdces to Strengthen Local Governace - Dr Ofei-Aboagye

An Engagement Committee Member of the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC), Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, has added her voice to calls for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

She explained that this was the only way they could take independent, critical and non-partisan decisions on challenges confronting their communities.

Speaking in an interview yesterday on the sidelines of the ACRC Cross-Project Learning Workshop in Accra, she stated that the time had come to co-create a new decentralisation system to make it relevant to the needs of modern democratic institutions.

She lamented that flooding in parts of the country had persisted for several years, with the recent incident being the worst, and expressed her displeasure at the lack of regard for urban development initiatives, especially in the capital city.

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Dr Ofei-Aboagye noted that the attitude and mindset of some people, who say, "Let me do what I like and do what I can do," without regard for collective ownership and responsibility, had further compounded the problems of the assemblies and chief executives whose hands were tied for fear of losing their positions.

"But all these must end at a point where the people are sensitised to adopt a different mindset, be each other's keeper, obey the laws, see themselves as part of the decision-making process and have a hand in the administration of their communities," she added.

She also called on professionals and technocrats to rise and speak against those filling and building on waterways in order to prevent the continuous violation of building laws and regulations and avert disasters.

Dr Ofei-Aboagye charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to lead the charge and build their capacities to address challenges, especially encroachment on wetlands.

She urged the citizenry to take responsibility for the refuse they generate and clear choked gutters in front of their homes in order to create the clean and healthy environment envisaged for all.

The Mayor of Accra, Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, also, in a separate interview at the same venue, appealed to landowners to stop selling waterways to developers.

He also warned developers against purchasing such lands, stressing that they would find themselves on the wrong side of the law if they did so.

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Mr Allotey stated that he would not use force to demolish unauthorised structures, but would also not allow such structures to be erected.

The Mayor said water naturally finds its way once its course is obstructed, often resulting in severe consequences. He therefore urged land sellers and developers to have a change of heart or risk having their structures demolished to ensure the free flow of water.