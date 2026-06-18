Congo-Kinshasa: Portugal Held By DR Congo As England and Argentina Start Strong

DR Congo held Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Houston just hours after Lionel Messi made history in a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Defending champions Argentina made their mark at the showpiece event with a dominant display from all-time great, Messi, in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old kept his clock and the game ticking with an unforgettable hatrick that saw him equal Miroslav Klose's World Cup record of 16 goals.

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The Argentine captain also became the first man to play at six World Cups while earning his 200th cap.

In Wednesday's early game, Ronaldo would have an opportunity to have his say, with Portugal taking on DRC in Houston.

Joao Neves headed Portugal ahead in the sixth minute, but Yoane Wissa's header earned the DRC their first ever World Cup point and goal.

The Africans, at their first finals since 1974, matched Portugal throughout.

Ronaldo, also at his sixth World Cup, was kept quiet; and fans will be hoping Portugal can regain their rhythm if they are to see their legend bring home the one trophy missing from his list of infinite honours.

On Wednesday night, Harry Kane struck twice in the opening half as England began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Texas.

The clash, a repeat of the 2018 semi-final, exploded into life when Luka Modric conceded an early penalty on Noni Madueke.

Kane buried it, but Croatia equalised through Martin Baturina after England lost possession before the break.

Kane headed the Three Lions back in front six minutes later from a Declan Rice corner, moving level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals for his country.

Petar Musa made it 2-2 deep into first-half stoppage time, but Jude Bellingham needed only two minutes of the second half to surge clear and slot home for 3-2 before Marcus Rashford added a fourth with five minutes left of play.

Thomas Tuchel's side, targeting a first major trophy since 1966, survived a nervy finish to take three points in front of 70 000 people at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium.

Pictured above: Harry Kane

Source: @england