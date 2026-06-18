Africa: Semenyo Says Ghana's World Cup Journey Is Only Beginning After Dramatic Panama Triumph

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo believes the Black Stars' dramatic opening victory over Panama has given the team the confidence and belief needed to face the even greater challenges that lie ahead at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Bournemouth forward was one of Ghana's standout performers as Carlos Queiroz's side secured a dramatic 1-0 victory in Toronto on Wednesday, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time to hand the Black Stars a priceless three points in their Group L opener.

The victory sparked wild celebrations among Ghana's supporters and instantly placed the four-time African champions in a strong position heading into their crucial clash against England.

For Semenyo, however, the emotion of the moment was about more than just securing three points.

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"Ninety minutes + five... I don't even know how to describe that emotion," said Antoine Semenyo when asked by FIFA about the moment that sent Black Stars fans into raptures in the stands.

"We were all so relieved because we knew how important this game was for us and also because it gives us a confidence boost going into the next game."

The winning goal arrived after Ghana had spent much of the evening battling a determined Panama side that refused to yield.

Although the Black Stars struggled to create clear openings at times, they remained patient and eventually found a breakthrough through Yirenkyi's first international goal.

The result was a reward for Ghana's persistence and willingness to keep fighting until the final whistle.

Semenyo praised the physical contest and admitted the Panamanians provided exactly the type of challenge Ghana expected.

"They [Panama] had some quite big guys to be honest, but we like that physicality," Semenyo explained.

"That's what we thrive off and I thought it was a really good match-up today."

The victory also earned Semenyo the Player of the Match award, recognition for a tireless display that saw him trouble Panama's defence throughout the contest.

Despite the celebrations, the Ghana forward was quick to remind supporters and teammates that the job is far from finished.

"I am so happy to say that we've got that win, but we can't take our foot off the gas. We now have two important games and big challenges ahead of us."

The next of those challenges comes against England, who opened their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia and currently sit level on points with Ghana at the top of Group L.

The meeting between the two sides is already being billed as one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures involving an African team at the tournament.

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"It is going to be really tough and that is why we needed this win and the confidence to potentially help us into the next round," he added.

"We feel like with this team, we've got talent, we've got a point to prove, and I feel like that's the driving force for us."

For Semenyo, the encounter will carry an added personal dimension.

Having spent his entire club career in England, he will come up against several familiar faces from the Premier League and players he considers friends away from international football.

Yet the 26-year-old insists friendships will be put aside once the match begins.

"Of course, they're my friends and there's love there, but now it's just time to focus. We had a little bit of banter before we left for the World Cup, but I don't think there is going to be any more.

"I don't think I will be texting anybody from the England team. If they text me, then I'll reply. But it's a serious competition, so it is just time to lock in."

After the late drama against Panama, Ghana's players now head into the England showdown with renewed belief that they can challenge anyone on football's biggest stage.

For Semenyo and the Black Stars, the victory in Toronto may prove to be only the beginning of a much bigger World Cup story.